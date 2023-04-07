ANTIOCH, Ill. — A former Antioch man who ran for governor of Illinois in 2018 has been charged and sentenced for threatening Lake County judges, documents say.

According to police reports, 2018 Libertarian incumbent Grayson Kash Jackson entered a guilty plea of two felony counts of threatening a public official.

On October 7, 2021, police received a phone call from Jackson who expressed his displeasure at the ruling of his pending divorce case.

A police report stated that while speaking to authorities, Jackson said, “If Judge ****** is not arrested, that he is going to make sure he is f****** dead six feet under, bury him alongside Judge ****.”

Police officials arrested Jackson at his home in Arkansas days later and extradited him back to Lake County where he has remained.