Search underway for man who robbed bank in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The FBI says a search is underway for a man who robbed a bank in Waukegan on Saturday afternoon.

According to the FBI, the robbery happened at a Bank of America in the 900 block of South Waukegan Road.

Agents say a man entered the bank just before 1:40 p.m. and displayed a note demanding money and implying that he had a handgun. The man then fled the scene on foot. 

Authorities say the man responsible, who is believed to be around 35 years old, has brown hair, a beard, and is believed to stand between 5-foot-10 and 5-foot-11. Agents added that the man is believed to weigh around 185 pounds. 

According to agents, the man was spotted wearing a dark baseball cap, a long-sleeved button-down shirt and dark jeans at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the FBI at 312-421-6700.

Those with information that could help agents in their investigation can also submit tips at tips.fbi.gov. Tips can be submitted anonymously. 