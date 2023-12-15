ROUND LAKE, Ill. — The Round Lake Beach man charged with the murder of his three children will be sentenced to life in prison.

On Friday, the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office said Jason Karels, 36, entered a plea of guilty but mentally ill to three counts of first-degree murder for the June 13, 2022, killing of his three children, ages 2, 3, and 5.

With that plea, Karels will be sentenced to life in the Illinois Department of Corrections without the possibility of parole.

Prior to entering into the plea agreement, the state’s attorney’s office said, the prosecutors and victim specialist consulted extensively with the family of the victims. Several members of the family were present in court for Friday’s hearing.

“This case has devastated the Round Lake Beach community and beyond,” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said in a news release. “We hope that (Friday’s) resolution provides some measure of closure, and we will continue to provide support to the family.”

On June 13, 2022, the Round Lake Beach Police Department responded to a 911 call at 200 East Camden Lane in Round Lake Beach after the mother of the victims discovered their bodies. When police arrived, they found three children dead inside the home. The Lake County Coroner’s Office later determined the cause of death to be drowning.

Karels was estranged from the mother of the three children, Debra Karels, who was in the process of gaining full custody of the three kids when their father murdered them.

Officers on scene found a note from Jason Karels that said, “If I can’t have them neither can you.”

Karels was arrested later that evening near Joliet, following a 17-minute pursuit by Illinois State Troopers. The chase led to Karel’s vehicle crashing near Interstate-80 and Water Street in Joliet. While being removed from the car, Karels made statements to police officers regarding his role in the triple homicide.

Karels was initially held on a $10 million bond. A judge denied bond days later.

After Friday’s court hearing, the Round Lake Police Department put out the following statement:

“The Round Lake Beach Police Department would like to thank the numerous investigators from multiple jurisdictions who contributed countless hours to this investigation. We would also like to recognize Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart and his entire office, who assisted throughout the investigation and delivered a just outcome in this case.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the family and friends of the victims and the rest of our community affected by this senseless tragedy. While nothing can bring these wonderful children back, we hope this outcome will give the family and loved ones some closure.”

A pre-sentence investigation was ordered for Karels. An official sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 16, 2024, at 9:30 a.m.