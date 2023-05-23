WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A woman from the northern suburbs was arrested and charged Tuesday after police allege she entered a middle school with another male and punched a student.

Angel Terry, 29.

The Waukegan Police Department said 29-year-old Angel S. Terry, a Waukegan resident, went to John Lewis Middle School Tuesday around 7 a.m. — along with another man — to confront a student about a previous altercation with her niece.

According to police, Terry and the male subject made it to the school, where staff tried to stop them from entering and were battered in the process.

Terry then made it inside the school, where she found the student and punched him in the face. The male subject battered a staff member and a teacher before both fled the school in a blue Nissan, police said.

After responding to a location in Waukegan where the duo’s vehicle was found, police were able to identify Terry as the offender in the incident at John Lewis Middle School and arrested her at the scene.

Police said Terry refused to cooperate with Waukegan PD and was charged with aggravated battery to a school employee and battery with bodily harm, both of which are felonies.

The male suspect is not in police custody at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and Waukegan PD is asking if anyone has any information, to call their tip line at 847-360-9001, the Police Department TIP APP by texting 847411 and using the keyword WPDTIP, or by calling the Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222.