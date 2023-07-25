ANTIOCH, Ill. — An owner of a boat rental business in the far north suburbs was charged after a boat became stuck under a bridge and an argument with renters ensued. The business owner is accused of thrown a cell phone into the water during the argument.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s marine unit was called to The Boatyard in the 42100 block of North 4th Avenue in unincorporated Antioch around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Kristen Wooden, 36, called to report that one of her rental boats was stuck under the Route 12 railroad bridge.

The sheriff’s office reports that as the marine unit was responding to the scene, Wooden called 911 to report the renters of the boat were damaging her property. She did not however say what the renters were doing specifically, the sheriff’s office said.

Marine unit deputies arrived around 6:20 p.m. and observed Wooden at the edge of her pier “engaged in a verbal altercation with the occupants of the boat.” The boat was not yet docked.

Wooden told the marine unit she was concerned the boat operator would not be able to dock it, so responding deputies offered to give Wooden a ride to the boat to dock it herself.

Kristen Wooden

Deputies said Wooden agreed, docked the rental boat, then took the phone from the hands of one of the boat’s occupants who was recording the incident and threw the phone into the water.

The sheriff’s office said deputies spoke to all of the occupants of the boat and found there were no signs of impairment with the boat operator. The boat’s occupants told deputies when they returned to the dock, Wooden refused to let them dock until the sheriff’s office arrived.

The renters claimed they were never given proper instructions on the boat. Wooden claimed they were given a briefing.

Deputies determined Wooden did not provide a copy of the rental agreement to the renters, as required by statute. They also determined the rented boat did not have U.S. Coast Guard required equipment, specifically an emergency engine cut-off switch link.

Marine unit deputies took a boat crash report for the incident earlier in the day, where the boat struck the bridge.

It was later claimed by The Boatyard that there were numerous liquor bottles, beer bottles, garbage, and human waste left on the rented boat. These items were not observed by deputies.

Wooden was arrested for criminal damage to property, due to taking the phone and intentionally dropping it into the water. She was also cited for the violation of not providing required equipment on a rental boat.

It was also claimed the vessel would need to be taken out of service due to its structural integrity being compromised, however, the same boat was rented the following day.

Wooden was processed and released on bond and is due in court on August 23.