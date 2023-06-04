Weapons and illegal narcotics seized by LCSO’s SIG after a warrant served in Mundelein on Friday, June 2.

MUNDELEIN, Ill. — A man from the far north suburbs was arrested and charged after the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) raided his home Friday, where they found thousands of fentanyl-laced pills, a gun and a large amount of ammo.

In March, LCSO’s Special Investigations Group (SIG) along with members of the ATF and Homeland Security Investigations launched an investigation into 22-year-old Oscar Pena after learning he was allegedly selling firearms and illegal narcotics out of his home in the 1000 block of Concord Circle in Mundelein.

Oscar Pena, 22.

As the investigation progressed, undercover detectives acquired three firearms, 15 grams of cocaine, and nearly 2,500 fentanyl-laced pills.

On Friday, a search warrant was conducted at Pena’s home, where law enforcement officials seized nearly 5,500 fentanyl-laced pills, another firearm, and a large quantity of ammunition, according to the LCSO.

Pena faces the following charges after further review of the investigation:

Armed Violence (Class X Felony)

Gun running (Class 1 Felony)

Possession of a defaced firearm (Class 3 Felony)

Two Counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon (Class 3 Felony)

Unlawful Possession of Ammunition by a Felon (Class 3 Felony)

Unlawful Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver (Class 1 Felony)

Three Counts of Unlawful Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Deliver (Class 1 Felony)

Four Counts of Unlawful Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Deliver (Class X Felonies)

Eight Counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver (Class 4 Felonies)

“This drug trafficker had the ability to end countless lives with the fentanyl laced pills he was trying to distribute throughout the region,” said Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg. “Thanks to the strong partnerships included in our Special Investigations Group, we were able to utilize state and federal resources to investigate and arrest him.”

Pena is currently lodged in the Lake County Jail on $1.5 million bail.