WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Two people are in the hospital after a double shooting in the far north suburbs.

According to the Waukegan Police Department, they were called to the 2100 block of North Green Bay Road around 11:26 a.m. on a report of a double shooting.

While in route to that location, officers found two shooting victims in the area of Glen Flora Avenue and Jackson Street in a red Jeep.

A 22-year-old woman from Wadsworth was shot in her left arm and taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. A 23-year-old man from Gurnee suffered a graze wound to his back and was taken Vista Medical Center in Waukegan.

Both victims injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

According to information gathered by investigating officers, the two victims were parked in a parking lot in the 2100 block of North Green Bay Road next to another vehicle. After a short time, shots came from the other vehicle into the Jeep.

Another vehicle, a black Jeep Cherokee, was also struck by gunfire from this incident, according to police. The victim’s red Jeep crashed into this vehicle as the victims were fleeing the parking lot.

Police said the occupants of the black Jeep Cherokee were not injured.

Police have no suspects in custody as detectives continue to investigate the incident.