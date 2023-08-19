LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a water craft crash on a lake near Antioch Saturday afternoon, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

LCSO officials said their marine unit was called to Petite Lake around 3:10 p.m. for a boat crash with injuries.

When deputies arrived, they found a damaged Yamaha Wave Runner, which had struck a Hurricane Deck boat. Preliminary investigation by the LCSO showed the deck boat, operated by a 53-year-old man from Volo, was travelling south out of the Long Channel, entering Petite Lake, when a Yamaha Wave Runner travelling west across Petite Lake hit the front of the deck boat.

The operator of the Wave Runner, a 53-year-old man from Crystal Lake, was thrown from the Wave Runner, facedown into the water on impact, but was wearing a life jacket and quickly removed from the water by a good Samaritan, the LCSO said.

Deputies said the Wave Runner operator was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville by ambulance with serious injuries., and that it appears alcohol was a factor for him in the crash.

The operator of the deck boat was uninjured during the incident.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit and criminal charges remain possible.