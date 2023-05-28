LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A 25-year-old man was arrested early Saturday morning after deputies said he allegedly picked up two teen girls from Wisconsin, brought them to his Lake County, Illinois home and sexually assaulted one of them.

Through an investigation, detectives learned the girls met George Soriano, of unincorporated Antioch Township, through social media and made a plan to pick them up from their Wisconsin home, according to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The girls said they were fearful because Soriano had a firearm, according to the release.

Soriano allegedly picked up the girls, brought them to his home and sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl, according to the release.

While serving a search warrant at his home, deputies found a cannabis growing operation, according to the release.

He was charged by the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of traveling to meet a minor, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office said additional charges are possible.

Deputies said Soriano possibly met with one of the girls before.

He is due in court for an initial hearing on Sunday morning.