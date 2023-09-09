LAKE BLUFF, Ill. — Family, friends and teammates came together Saturday afternoon in honor of Zachary Porter, a 20-year-old man from the northern suburbs who drowned after getting stuck in the Alaskan mudflats last spring.

Men’s and women’s teams converged on Artesian Park Saturday for the annual Lake Bluff Wiffle Ball Classic, a spirited event that’s raised tens of thousands of dollar every year for the last 11 years — but this year — participants played ball to raise money for the foundation established in Porter’s memory.

The Lake Forest High School alum was a standout on the baseball diamond, but while he was known for his abilities on the mound, he was even better known for his compassion for others and his desire to make a difference in the environment.

Moving forward, the Zachary Porter Foundation is working to build a nature programming site in Wisconsin, where young people can be introduced to the world of environmental sciences.

For more information on the Zachary Porter Foundation, visit their website.