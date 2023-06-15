LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — Deputies said a possible World War II anti-tank rocket was found Thursday in unincorporated Antioch Township.

According to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, a homeowner found something with sharp edges sticking out of the ground while doing yard work in the 25000 block of West 3rd Street. The homeowner was curious and dug it out of the ground.

As a precaution, the sheriff’s office said residents in the area were evacuated while the bomb squad removed the possible rocket. Around 2 p.m., the sheriff’s office said residents can return home.

Photo of the possible rocket from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office

The bomb squad took the possible rocket to an undisclosed location to denote it.

The sheriff’s office said it’s not known if the possible rocket is inert or if it could explode.

It’s unknown how long it has been buried.

Additional details haven’t been released.