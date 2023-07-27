ANTIOCH, Ill. — An upcoming concert in Antioch will raise money for a 10-year-old boy thrown from a carnival ride.

On Aug. 10, a summer concert from rock cover band ‘Mike and Joe,’ will serve as a fundraiser for the family of Huntley Daniels, who suffered severe injuries at Taste of Antioch earlier this month.

The planned fundraiser is part of a summer concert series held Thursday nights beginning at 7 p.m. at the Antioch Bandshell at the William E. Brook Entertainment Center in the 900 block of Skidmore Drive.

Huntley slipped through his harness on the ‘Moby Dick’ ride and was flung from the attraction. Huntley suffered multiple facial and jaw fractures and significant injuries to the bones in one of his legs.

His injuries are considered to be life-threatening.

An investigation into the July 16 incident is ongoing. Officials said it could take months before their findings are revealed.

A GoFundMe to help pay for Huntley’s medical expenses has raised nearly $48,000 of its 75,000 goal.