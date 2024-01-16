INGLESIDE, Ill. — A GoFundMe created to help St. Bede School in Ingleside remain open has exceeded its goal.

Given just 44 days, the initial GoFundMe goal of $400,000 was surpassed on Sunday, Jan. 14, with 12 days left to spare.

St. Bede School administrators informed families on Wednesday, Dec. 13, that if $400,000 were not raised by Jan. 26, the Archdiocese of Chicago would potentially close St. Bede School.

According to the GoFundMe page, the money raised was needed to cover “the operating deficit for the next school year, which includes salaries and benefits for the amazing and dedicated teachers and staff.”

“We’re coming together and doing what we can and we’re just praying for a miracle,” GoFundMe organizer and St. Bede graduate Susan Lutzke told WGN News earlier this month.

More than 800 donations were received.

WGN News reached out to spokespeople with St. Bede School on whether a decision about the institution’s future is imminent.