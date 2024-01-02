INGLESIDE, Ill. — No final decision has been made yet on the future of St. Bede School in Ingleside, according to the Archdiocese of Chicago.

St. Bede School in Ingleside could be forced to close their doors due to financial shortfalls, but a GoFundMe page and dedicated volunteers are helping to fight keep the school open.

“We’re coming together and doing what we can and we’re just praying for a miracle,” St. Bede graduate Susan Lutzke said.

The St. Bede School administrators announced they need to raise $400,000 by Friday, Jan. 26. If not, the school may have to close its doors for good.

The Chicago Archdiocese Office of Schools released the following statement:

“We appreciate the efforts of Saint Bede school, it’s parish community, and the generosity of all donors as we work together to make Catholic schools available to those who choose them.” The Chicago Archdiocese

The Ingleside Catholic school was founded in 1958.

The fundraiser has raised over $207,000, as of Tuesday, Jan. 2.

