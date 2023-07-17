ANTIOCH, Ill. — A day after a 10-year-old boy was thrown from a carnival ride in the Far North Suburbs, a family member came forward to give an update on his condition and how the surrounding community has come together to support the family.

“My daughter called me in hysterics as soon as it happened. She didn’t know what to do,” said Dawne Pohlman, grandmother of 10-year-old Huntley Daniels. “The support has been there, 100%. Antioch’s behind him, we’ve gotten all kinds of calls and texts. The support has been really good.”

Pohlman said the family is shaken up by what happened, but that her grandson is tough, resilient, and loves his cars—saying that he can spot a Ferrari from a mile away.

Huntley was among the many kids enjoying the carnival known as ‘The Taste of Antioch,’ an event the family has been to many times over the years, when tragedy struck around 2:40 p.m. Sunday.

Huntley slipped through his harness on a ride called ‘Moby Dick,’ and was thrown from the ride. According to officials from Comer Children’s Hospital, he suffered multiple facial and jaw fractures, as well as significant injuries to the bones in one of his legs, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Huntley was originally flown to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge before then being flown to Comer Children’s Hospital for surgery.

As for the investigation into what happened on the ride Sunday, it could take months before official results are revealed.

What we know so far is that rides like Moby Dick at the Taste of Antioch are regulated by the Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL).

An inspector from IDOL’s Amusement Ride and Attraction Safety Division told WGN that carnival rides are inspected at least once a year, while spot checks are carried out when and where possible.

The Moby Dick ride was inspected before its first show in May, and according to the inspector, the ride passed the inspection and has no history of major problems, with the exception of routine maintenance being performed on the ride.

After an initial inspection of the ride following the incident where Huntley was seriously injured Sunday, a stop order was issued, with further investigation being needed to determine whether human error or ride malfunction was to blame.

A GoFundMe has been set up by family members to help pay for Huntley’s medical expenses.