DES PLAINES, Ill. — A body has been found in the Chicago area in the search for a missing St Louis mother of four.

Twenty-nine-year-old Marquisha Williams went missing a week before Christmas.

Police sources tell Fox 2 in St Louis a body was recovered in the search.

Prosecutors have charged Trenton Ivy, her ex-boyfriend, with murder amid the investigation.

Ivy was arrested last Friday on unrelated charges.

After his arrest, he reportedly confessed to police in Racine, Wisconsin, that he killed Williams in St. Louis. He also admitted to a physical altercation and dumping her body at an undisclosed location.

Court documents released Wednesday revealed investigators discovered blood evidence in Williams’ vehicle on Dec. 22, along with some of her personal belongings.

Police conducted several searches for Williams over the last few days, including some in the St. Louis area.

Illinois State Police and other agencies are assisting with the investigation.

Ivy is being held without bond in Wisconsin until he can be transferred back to St. Louis.

In the midst of their heartbreak those closest to her say the discovery of her body brings some relief.

Marquisha William’s mother Norvette Chavis Williams says she last saw her daughter last Wednesday morning when she dropped off one of her kids.

“I’m glad that we found her,” she said. “Glad we have closure. It would have drove me crazy if we had not found her.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, the body of a 29-year-old Black female was found dead in the 2100 block of E. Algonquin Road at the Cook County Forest Preserve in Des Plaines. The office hasn’t released the woman’s identity yet because the next of kin hasn’t been notified.

Illinois State Police confirms to WGN-TV they were assisting St. Louis County Police Department with an investigation at this location around the time the body was found.