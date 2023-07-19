ANTIOCH, Ill. — A search warrant has been served by Antioch police in connection with a criminal investigation after a 10-year-old boy was thrown from a carnival ride over the weekend.

On Wednesday, the village said the police department and the Illinois Department of Labor began its inspections of All Around Amusement, based in Lockport, on Sunday after a 10-year-old boy was thrown the Moby Dick ride at the Taste of Antioch festival.

According to a press release from the village, the ride was moved to a secure facility in Shorewood on Monday. But after obtaining the search warrant, the ride was moved back to Antioch on Wednesday.

“Our detectives have been working along with inspectors from the Illinois Department of Labor to determine if any criminally reckless or negligent acts may have contributed to the accident,” Antioch police Chief Geoff Guttschow said. “The outcome of this week’s inspections of the ride necessitated us to immediately secure it as evidence as part of the criminal investigation.”

The police department said the boy’s recovery will take a significant amount of time.

Another kid who was on the ride said the bar for his seat on the Moby Dick ride was coming over his head several times and he had to resecure it.

“My bar was coming up over my head, so every time I went up because it was going up and I was almost about to fall out, I would slam down to close it so that way I would not fall out,” Elliott Johnson said. “Then as soon as it started slowing down and it was about maybe rocking on the floor, I was able to push it up and slide out.”

Johnson said he then ran to find help for the child.

Anyone with information or who witnessed unsafe actions by carnival workers or equipment during the festival is asked to email detectives at crime@antioch.il.gov