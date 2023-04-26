ANTIOCH, Ill. — An 81-year-old driver was killed Tuesday evening after colliding with a pickup truck in Antioch.

According to the Lake County Coroner’s Office, authorities responded to Route 59 near Bowles Road in Antioch just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a vehicle crash.

Investigators determined that a Kia Sportage traveling southbound on Route 59 crossed the centerline and collided with a Ford F-250 pickup truck.

The driver of the Kia, 81-year-old Gayle Thielke, of Antioch, was flown by a medical helicopter to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The crash is under investigation.