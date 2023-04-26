HARVARD, Ill. — Two students face several charges for setting off a firework in their high school.

According to police, the incident happened Tuesday inside a bathroom at Harvard High School in the far northwest suburbs.

Police say an explosion from a large firecracker inside the boy’s bathroom caused substantial damage and led to an evacuation of the building.

A 14-year-old and 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with aggravated arson, criminal damage to state-supported property, one count of mob action and one count of reckless conduct.

No one was injured.