VERNON HILLS, Ill. — A 19-year-old man has been charged after a two-year-old girl was unintentionally shot Friday afternoon in the far north suburbs, according to police.

The Vernon Hills Police Department said they were originally called to the 300 block of Plumwood Lane around 2:15 p.m. on a report of a child who had been injured by fireworks, but officers later determined a two-year-old girl had actually been shot.

An initial investigation into the event revealed that a loaded pistol left on a bed fired and struck the two-year-old girl in her left arm. As of Saturday evening, it is unknown how the pistol was fired, but the shooting is believed to be unintentional, police said.

The two-year-old girl was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center before being flown to Lurie Children’s Hospital for specialized care. According to police, her injuries are considered serious, but not lfie-threatening.

Joseph Hatchett, 19, from Grayslake, IL.

Police said evidence collected through the course of the investigation led to 19-year-old Grayslake resident Joseph Hatchett being charged with one felony count of reckless conduct, and one misdemeanor count of endangering the life or health of a child.

Additional charges are pending further police investigation.

The two-year-old girl, as well as her three and six-year-old brothers were being cared for by their 17-year-old aunt and her 19-year-old boyfriend at the time of the incident. The two-year-old girl’s siblings have been removed from the home pending further investigation by the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS).

“This is a jarring reminder of why all gun owners must store their firearms in a safe and responsible manner,” said Vernon Hills Police Chief Patrick L. Kreis. “I encourage all members of the community to discuss gun safety with their children and all gun owners to re-commit themselves to the highest standards of safety.”