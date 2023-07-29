GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — An 18-year-old from Grayslake is dead after a traffic crash Saturday morning, according to the Grayslake Police Department.

Police said a fatal crash happened around 10:12 a.m. near the intersection of Washington Street and Atkinson Road involving two vehicles and a pedestrian.

Preliminary investigation by emergency personnel showed a Ford Escape and a Ford F-350 with an attached trailer collided, causing the F-350 to leave the roadway and strike an 18-year-old Grayslake resident who was standing near the southeast corner of the intersection.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where they were later pronounced dead.

The drivers from both vehicles involved in the crash were take to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Grayslake Police Department in conjunction with the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.

No additional information is available at this time.