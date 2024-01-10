ANTIOCH, Ill. — Fifteen people were forced from their homes following a second-alarm building fire in Antioch on Wednesday.

Six pets were also killed. One person was treated at the scene.

A preliminary report suggests a 4-flat building caught fire in the 24200 block of W. North Ave. Fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze in one flat while the other three were overcome with smoke.

All four flats were deemed inhabitable following the blaze.

The Red Cross is working to assist the displaced victims.

Investigators remain on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with WGN News for updates.