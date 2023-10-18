ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. — One person is dead and another is injured after a high speed crash followed a reported home invasion in Round Lake Beach Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Round Lake Beach Police Department (RLBPD), officers were called to a domestic home invasion around 4:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Beachview Drive.

Police said the caller told them the male subject trying to break in was involved in a previous relationship with the person living where the home invasion was taking place, and after the 911 call, the male subject left the property in a 2010 Nissan.

As officers were driving to the residence on Beachview Drive, police spotted the 2010 Nissan fleeing the scene heading westbound on Rollins Road. According to police, they turned on their emergency lights to try and stop the Nissan, but the vehicle sped away at a high rate of speed, and officers declined pursuit to avoid any potential safety issues from engaging in a chase.

Police said the Nissan kept driving at a high rate of speed down Rollins before it left the roadway near Lotus Drive and slammed into two parked cars up for sale in the 800 block of West Rollins Road.

Right before this happened, a 55-year-old bystander stopped and got out of his own car to look at the parked cars for sale. As the Nissan left the roadway and crashed into the parked cars for sale, police said one of the parked vehicles spun into him and knocked the 55-year-old bystander into the roadway, leaving him injured.

First responders who arrived at the scene of the crash found the driver unresponsive and trapped in the Nissan, where he was later pronounced dead.

The 55-year-old bystander was taken to an area hospital by the Round Lake Area Fire Protection District, where his condition remains unknown.

The incident is under investigation by the RLBPD and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team and the investigation remains ongoing.

No other information is available at this time.