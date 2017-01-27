WGN 9 Chicago “Family Classics” Movie Timeline

1962-1985 Host: Frazier Thomas

1985-2000 Host: Roy Leonard

2017-2019 Host: Dean Richards

2019-2020 Substitute Host: Steve Sanders

Airdate Movie

Fri, Sep 14, 1962 The Adventures of Tom Sawyer (1938)

Fri, Sep 21, 1962 Challenge to Lassie (1949)

Fri, Oct 05, 1962 Gulliver’s Travels (1939)

Fri, Oct 12, 1962 Courage of Black Beauty (1957)

Fri, Oct 19, 1962 Hiawatha (1952)

Fri, Oct 26, 1962 The Littlest Hobo (1958)

Fri, Nov 02, 1962 Hoppity Goes to Town (1941)

Fri, Nov 09, 1962 The Adventures of Robinson Crusoe (1954)

Fri, Nov 16, 1962 The Boy and the Pirates (1960)

Fri, Nov 23, 1962 My Friend Flicka (1943)

Sat, Nov 24, 1962 Thunderhead – Son of Flicka (1945)

Fri, Nov 30, 1962 Destination Moon (1950)

Fri, Dec 07, 1962 The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Fri, Dec 14, 1962 Raymie (1960)

Fri, Dec 21, 1962 Long John Silver (1954)

Fri, Dec 28, 1962 The Littlest Hobo (1958)

Fri, Jan 04, 1963 The Lone Ranger (1956)

Fri, Jan 11, 1963 The Thief of Bagdad (1940)

Fri, Jan 18, 1963 Snowfire (1958)

Fri, Jan 25, 1963 The Prince and the Pauper (1937)

Fri, Feb 01, 1963 Hiawatha (1952)

Fri, Feb 08, 1963 Young Mr. Lincoln (1939)

Fri, Feb 15, 1963 The Bandit of Sherwood Forest (1946)

Fri, Feb 22, 1963 The Sea Hawk (1940)

Fri, Mar 01, 1963 The Sea Hawk (1940)

Fri, Mar 08, 1963 Challenge to Lassie (1949)

Fri, Mar 15, 1963 Forbidden Planet (1956)

Fri, Mar 22, 1963 Tobor the Great (1954)

Fri, Mar 29, 1963 Captain Blood (1935)

Fri, Apr 05, 1963 General Spanky (1936)

Fri, Apr 12, 1963 Friendly Persuasion (1956)

Fri, Apr 19, 1963 Friendly Persuasion (1956)

Fri, Apr 26, 1963 Little Women (1949)

Fri, May 03, 1963 Little Women (1949)

Fri, Sep 13, 1963 Jungle Book (1942)

Fri, Sep 20, 1963 Jungle Book (1942)

Fri, Sep 27, 1963 They Died with Their Boots On (1941)

Fri, Oct 04, 1963 They Died with Their Boots On (1941)

Fri, Oct 11, 1963 Knute Rockne: All American (1940)

Fri, Oct 18, 1963 Gulliver’s Travels (1939)

Fri, Oct 25, 1963 The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951)

Fri, Nov 01, 1963 Elephant Boy (1937)

Fri, Nov 08, 1963 Stars and Stripes Forever (1952)

Fri, Nov 15, 1963 Prince Valiant (1954)

Fri, Nov 29, 1963 Broken Arrow (1950)

Fri, Dec 06, 1963 Hoppity Goes to Town (1941)

Fri, Dec 13, 1963 The Crimson Pirate (1952)

Fri, Dec 27, 1963 The Littlest Hobo (1958)

Fri, Jan 03, 1964 The Story of Alexander Graham Bell (1939)

Fri, Jan 10, 1964 The Lone Ranger (1956)

Fri, Jan 17, 1964 The Drum (1938)

Fri, Jan 24, 1964 The Boy and the Pirates (1960)

Fri, Jan 31, 1964 The Mudlark (1950)

Fri, Feb 07, 1964 Snowfire (1958)

Fri, Feb 14, 1964 Mister Scoutmaster (1953)

Fri, Feb 21, 1964 The Adventures of Robinson Crusoe (1954)

Fri, Feb 28, 1964 The Flame and the Arrow (1950)

Fri, Mar 06, 1964 Destination Moon (1950)

Fri, Mar 13, 1964 The Palomino (1950)

Fri, Mar 20, 1964 Long John Silver (1954)

Fri, Mar 27, 1964 Cheaper by the Dozen (1950)

Fri, Apr 03, 1964 The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Fri, Apr 10, 1964 Pride of the Blue Grass (1939)

Fri, Apr 17, 1964 The Adventures of Tom Sawyer (1938)

Fri, Apr 24, 1964 For the Love of Rusty (1947)

Fri, May 01, 1964 Penrod and Sam (1931)

Fri, Sep 18, 1964 Heidi (1937)

Fri, Sep 25, 1964 The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951)

Fri, Oct 02, 1964 Courage of Lassie (1946)

Fri, Oct 09, 1964 The Flame and the Arrow (1950)

Fri, Oct 16, 1964 Moby Dick (1956)

Fri, Oct 23, 1964 Moby Dick (1956)

Fri, Oct 30, 1964 Gulliver’s Travels (1939)

Fri, Nov 06, 1964 Gallant Bess (1946)

Fri, Nov 13, 1964 Hiawatha (1952)

Fri, Nov 20, 1964 The Big Circus (1959)

Fri, Nov 27, 1964 Challenge to Lassie (1949)

Fri, Dec 04, 1964 Wee Willie Winkie (1937)

Fri, Dec 11, 1964 Tobor the Great (1954)

Fri, Dec 18, 1964 My Brother Talks to Horses (1947)

Fri, Dec 25, 1964 Heidi (1937)

Fri, Jan 01, 1965 Raymie (1960)

Fri, Jan 08, 1965 Courage of Lassie (1946)

Fri, Jan 15, 1965 Prince Valiant (1954)

Fri, Jan 22, 1965 Captain January (1936)

Fri, Jan 29, 1965 Destination Moon (1950)

Thu, Feb 04, 1965 The Boy Who Caught a Crook (1961)

Fri, Feb 05, 1965 White Feather (1955)

Fri, Feb 12, 1965 Young Mr. Lincoln (1939)

Fri, Feb 19, 1965 Scott of the Antarctic (1954)

Fri, Feb 26, 1965 Jungle Book (1942)

Fri, Mar 05, 1965 Lost Angel (1943)

Fri, Mar 12, 1965 Son of Lassie (1945)

Fri, Mar 19, 1965 The Lone Ranger (1956)

Fri, Mar 26, 1965 The Lost World (1960)

Fri, Apr 02, 1965 Snowfire (1958)

Fri, Apr 09, 1965 Angels in the Outfield (1951)

Fri, Apr 16, 1965 Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm (1939)

Fri, Apr 23, 1965 The Crimson Pirate (1952)

Fri, Apr 30, 1965 Thoroughbreds Don’t Cry (1937)

Fri, May 07, 1965 Rusty Saves a Life (1949)

Fri, May 14, 1965 Penrod’s Double Trouble (1938)

Fri, May 21, 1965 The Palomino (1950)

Fri, Oct 01, 1965 Buffalo Bill (1944)

Fri, Oct 08, 1965 The Adventures of Tom Sawyer (1938)

Fri, Oct 15, 1965 Stanley and Livingstone (1939)

Fri, Oct 22, 1965 The Lost World (1960)

Fri, Oct 29, 1965 Raiders of the Spanish Main (1961)

Fri, Nov 05, 1965 Courage of Lassie (1946)

Fri, Nov 12, 1965 The Pride and the Passion (1957)

Fri, Nov 19, 1965 The Magic Sword (1962)

Fri, Nov 26, 1965 Mister Scoutmaster (1953)

Fri, Dec 03, 1965 The Little Princess (1939)

Fri, Dec 10, 1965 Captain Horatio Hornblower (1951)

Fri, Dec 17, 1965 Seven Cities of Gold (1955)

Fri, Dec 24, 1965 Rip Van Winkle (1964)

Fri, Jan 07, 1966 Treasure of the Golden Condor (1953)

Fri, Jan 14, 1966 Young People (1940)

Fri, Jan 21, 1966 The Flame and the Sword (1964)

Fri, Jan 28, 1966 The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951)

Fri, Feb 11, 1966 Son of Lassie (1945)

Fri, Feb 18, 1966 Susannah of the Mounties (1939)

Fri, Feb 25, 1966 Moby Dick (1956)

Fri, Mar 04, 1966 The Lone Ranger (1956)

Fri, Mar 11, 1966 Sitting Pretty (1948)

Fri, Mar 25, 1966 Aladdin’s Lamp (1964)

Fri, Apr 01, 1966 Prince Valiant (1954)

Fri, Apr 08, 1966 Cheaper by the Dozen (1950)

Fri, Apr 15, 1966 Elephant Boy (1937)

Fri, Apr 22, 1966 Snowfire (1958)

Fri, Apr 29, 1966 The Tender Years (1948)

Fri, Sep 09, 1966 Mission of the Seahawk (1962)

Fri, Sep 16, 1966 Treasure Island (1934)

Fri, Sep 23, 1966 Apache (1954)

Fri, Sep 30, 1966 The Horse Soldiers (1959)

Fri, Oct 07, 1966 The Man in the Iron Mask (1939)

Fri, Oct 14, 1966 Everything’s Ducky (1961)

Fri, Oct 21, 1966 The Kentuckian (1955)

Fri, Oct 28, 1966 Great Expectations (1946)

Fri, Nov 04, 1966 The Lost World (1960)

Fri, Nov 11, 1966 Lad: A Dog (1962)

Fri, Nov 18, 1966 John Paul Jones (1959)

Fri, Nov 25, 1966 The Mudlark (1950)

Fri, Dec 02, 1966 Buffalo Bill (1944)

Fri, Dec 09, 1966 The McConnell Story (1955)

Fri, Dec 16, 1966 The Little Colonel (1935)

Fri, Dec 23, 1966 Sleeping Beauty (1965)

Fri, Dec 30, 1966 Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942)

Fri, Jan 06, 1967 The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Fri, Jan 20, 1967 Drums Along the Mohawk (1939)

Fri, Jan 27, 1967 The Son of Monte Cristo (1940)

Fri, Feb 03, 1967 Western Union (1941)

Fri, Feb 10, 1967 Pony Soldier (1952)

Fri, Feb 17, 1967 The Inspector General (1949)

Fri, Feb 24, 1967 Kit Carson (1940)

Fri, Mar 03, 1967 Mysterious Island (1961)

Fri, Mar 10, 1967 The Last of the Mohicans (1936)

Fri, Mar 24, 1967 Friendly Persuasion (1956)

Fri, Mar 31, 1967 The Gallant Hours (1960)

Fri, Apr 07, 1967 Safe at Home! (1962)

Fri, Apr 14, 1967 My Friend Flicka (1943)

Fri, Apr 21, 1967 It Happens Every Spring (1949)

Fri, Sep 15, 1967 The Sea Hawk (1940)

Fri, Sep 22, 1967 Lad: A Dog (1962)

Fri, Sep 29, 1967 The Mark of Zorro (1940)

Fri, Oct 06, 1967 Smoky (1966)

Fri, Oct 13, 1967 The Corsican Brothers (1941)

Fri, Oct 20, 1967 Thundercloud (1950)

Fri, Oct 27, 1967 The Black Rose (1950)

Fri, Nov 03, 1967 Sink the Bismarck! (1960)

Fri, Nov 10, 1967 Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Fri, Nov 17, 1967 Thunderhead – Son of Flicka (1945)

Fri, Nov 24, 1967 King Richard and the Crusaders (1954)

Fri, Dec 01, 1967 Kidnapped (1938)

Fri, Dec 08, 1967 Francis of Assisi (1961)

Fri, Dec 15, 1967 Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Fri, Dec 29, 1967 The Easy Way (1952)

Fri, Jan 12, 1968 Wee Willie Winkie (1937)

Fri, Jan 19, 1968 John Paul Jones (1959)

Fri, Jan 26, 1968 Calamity Jane (1953)

Fri, Feb 02, 1968 Mysterious Island (1961)

Fri, Feb 16, 1968 The Lone Ranger (1956)

Fri, Feb 23, 1968 The Master of Ballantrae (1953)

Fri, Mar 08, 1968 The Lost World (1960)

Fri, Mar 15, 1968 The Pied Piper (1942)

Fri, Mar 29, 1968 The Lion and the Horse (1952)

Fri, Apr 05, 1968 Mr. Hobbs Takes a Vacation (1962)

Fri, Apr 12, 1968 The Miracle of Our Lady Fatima (1952)

Fri, Apr 26, 1968 Raiders of the Spanish Main (1961)

Sun, Sep 08, 1968 The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Sun, Sep 15, 1968 The Inspector General (1949)

Sun, Sep 22, 1968 The Pied Piper (1942)

Sun, Sep 29, 1968 Captain Horatio Hornblower (1951)

Sun, Oct 06, 1968 Smoky (1966)

Sun, Oct 13, 1968 Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Sun, Oct 20, 1968 Lad: A Dog (1962)

Sun, Oct 27, 1968 Great Expectations (1946)

Sun, Nov 03, 1968 Sergeant York (1941)

Sun, Nov 10, 1968 Buffalo Bill (1944)

Sun, Nov 17, 1968 King Richard and the Crusaders (1954)

Sun, Nov 24, 1968 Mysterious Island (1961)

Sun, Dec 01, 1968 Jungle Book (1942)

Sun, Dec 08, 1968 The Mark of Zorro (1940)

Sun, Dec 15, 1968 John Paul Jones (1959)

Sun, Dec 22, 1968 Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Sun, Dec 29, 1968 Heidi (1937)

Sun, Jan 05, 1969 Kit Carson (1940)

Sun, Jan 12, 1969 Son of Lassie (1945)

Sun, Jan 19, 1969 Sink the Bismarck! (1960)

Sun, Jan 26, 1969 The Lion and the Horse (1952)

Sun, Feb 02, 1969 Francis of Assisi (1961)

Sun, Feb 09, 1969 Western Union (1941)

Sun, Feb 16, 1969 The Palomino (1950)

Sun, Feb 16, 1969 Tobor the Great (1954)

Sun, Feb 23, 1969 The Time Machine (1960)

Sun, Mar 02, 1969 The Lone Ranger (1956)

Sun, Mar 09, 1969 The Lost World (1960)

Sun, Mar 16, 1969 The Master of Ballantrae (1953)

Sun, Mar 23, 1969 Hiawatha (1952)

Sun, Mar 30, 1969 The Song of Bernadette (1943)

Sun, Apr 06, 1969 Stanley and Livingstone (1939)

Sun, Apr 13, 1969 Moby Dick (1956)

Sun, Sep 14, 1969 The Last of the Mohicans (1936)

Sun, Sep 21, 1969 The Mark of Zorro (1940)

Sun, Sep 28, 1969 Son of Lassie (1945)

Sun, Oct 05, 1969 The Lion and the Horse (1952)

Sun, Oct 12, 1969 The Lost World (1960)

Sun, Oct 19, 1969 Flipper’s New Adventure (1964)

Sun, Oct 26, 1969 Buffalo Bill (1944)

Sun, Nov 02, 1969 Maya (1966)

Sun, Nov 09, 1969 Mysterious Island (1961)

Sun, Nov 16, 1969 Jungle Book (1942)

Sun, Nov 23, 1969 Lad: A Dog (1962)

Sun, Nov 30, 1969 Moby Dick (1956)

Sun, Dec 07, 1969 Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Sun, Dec 14, 1969 Smoky (1966)

Sun, Dec 21, 1969 Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Sun, Dec 28, 1969 Heidi (1937)

Sun, Jan 04, 1970 Drums Along the Mohawk (1939)

Sun, Jan 11, 1970 The Son of Monte Cristo (1940)

Sun, Jan 18, 1970 Tobor the Great (1954)

Sun, Jan 18, 1970 The Fabulous World Of Jules Verne (1958)

Sun, Jan 25, 1970 The Fabulous World Of Jules Verne (1958)

Sun, Jan 25, 1970 Snowfire (1958)

Sun, Feb 01, 1970 Sink the Bismarck! (1960)

Sun, Feb 08, 1970 Treasure of the Golden Condor (1953)

Sun, Feb 15, 1970 Fearless Fagen (1952)

Sun, Feb 15, 1970 Gulliver’s Travels (1939)

Sun, Feb 22, 1970 Gulliver’s Travels (1939)

Sun, Feb 22, 1970 King of the Wild Stallions (1959)

Sun, Mar 01, 1970 The Time Machine (1960)

Sun, Mar 08, 1970 Thunderhead – Son of Flicka (1945)

Sun, Mar 08, 1970 Hoppity Goes to Town (1941)

Sun, Mar 15, 1970 Hoppity Goes to Town (1941)

Sun, Mar 15, 1970 The Littlest Hobo (1958)

Sun, Mar 22, 1970 King Richard and the Crusaders (1954)

Sun, Mar 29, 1970 The Song of Bernadette (1943)

Sun, Apr 05, 1970 Kidnapped (1938)

Sun, Apr 12, 1970 The Story of Louis Pasteur (1936)

Mon, Sep 28, 1970 Smoky (1966)

Sun, Oct 04, 1970 Destination Moon (1950)

Sun, Oct 11, 1970 Captains Courageous (1937)

Sun, Oct 18, 1970 It’s a Dog’s Life (1955)

Sun, Oct 25, 1970 Pony Soldier (1952)

Sun, Nov 01, 1970 Flipper’s New Adventure (1964)

Sun, Nov 08, 1970 The Proud Rebel (1958)

Sun, Nov 15, 1970 Hills of Home (1948)

Sun, Nov 22, 1970 Atlantis: The Lost Continent (1961)

Sun, Nov 29, 1970 Jumbo (1962)

Sun, Dec 06, 1970 Gulliver’s Travels (1939)

Sun, Dec 06, 1970 Bill and Coo (1948)

Sun, Dec 13, 1970 Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Sun, Dec 20, 1970 Huckleberry Finn (1939)

Sun, Dec 27, 1970 Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Sun, Jan 03, 1971 Boys Town (1938)

Sun, Jan 10, 1971 Kidnapped (1938)

Sun, Jan 17, 1971 Lad: A Dog (1962)

Sun, Jan 24, 1971 Sink the Bismarck! (1960)

Sun, Jan 31, 1971 Tobor the Great (1954)

Sun, Jan 31, 1971 Return to Oz (1964)

Sun, Feb 07, 1971 The Mark of Zorro (1940)

Sun, Feb 14, 1971 Mysterious Island (1961)

Sun, Feb 21, 1971 Mutiny on the Bounty (1935)

Sun, Feb 28, 1971 Maya (1966)

Sun, Mar 07, 1971 The Lost World (1960)

Sun, Mar 14, 1971 Francis of Assisi (1961)

Sun, Mar 21, 1971 Yellow Jack (1938)

Sun, Mar 28, 1971 Son of Lassie (1945)

Sun, Apr 04, 1971 The Song of Bernadette (1943)

Sun, Apr 11, 1971 Hoppity Goes to Town (1941)

Sun, Sep 12, 1971 The Thief of Bagdad (1940)

Sun, Sep 19, 1971 Brigadoon (1954)

Sun, Sep 26, 1971 The Ghost and Mrs. Muir (1947)

Sun, Oct 03, 1971 The Lost World (1960)

Sun, Oct 10, 1971 Seven Seas to Calais (1962)

Sun, Oct 17, 1971 Mysterious Island (1961)

Sun, Oct 24, 1971 The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Sun, Oct 31, 1971 Tobor the Great (1954)

Sun, Nov 07, 1971 The Mark of Zorro (1940)

Sun, Nov 14, 1971 Atlantis: The Lost Continent (1961)

Sun, Nov 21, 1971 Treasure Island (1934)

Sun, Nov 28, 1971 Sink the Bismarck! (1960)

Sun, Dec 05, 1971 The Wacky World of Mother Goose (1967)

Sun, Dec 05, 1971 Gulliver’s Travels (1939)

Sun, Dec 12, 1971 The Canterville Ghost (1944)

Sun, Dec 19, 1971 Return to Oz (1964)

Sun, Dec 19, 1971 Hoppity Goes to Town (1941)

Sun, Dec 26, 1971 Smoky (1966)

Sun, Jan 02, 1972 The Story of Alexander Graham Bell (1939)

Sun, Jan 09, 1972 Boys Town (1938)

Sun, Jan 16, 1972 Lassie Come Home (1943)

Sun, Jan 23, 1972 The Daydreamer (1968)

Sun, Jan 30, 1972 Young Tom Edison (1940)

Sun, Feb 06, 1972 Captains Courageous (1937)

Sun, Feb 13, 1972 The Time Machine (1960)

Sun, Feb 20, 1972 Lad: A Dog (1962)

Sun, Feb 27, 1972 An Elephant Called Slowly (1969)

Sun, Mar 05, 1972 Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Sun, Mar 12, 1972 Huckleberry Finn (1939)

Sun, Mar 19, 1972 Maya (1966)

Sun, Mar 26, 1972 The Proud Rebel (1958)

Sun, Apr 02, 1972 The Song of Bernadette (1943)

Sun, Apr 09, 1972 Kidnapped (1938)

Sun, Sep 17, 1972 Fearless Fagen (1952)

Sun, Sep 24, 1972 Yellow Jack (1938)

Sun, Oct 01, 1972 Tobor the Great (1954)

Sun, Oct 08, 1972 The Prisoner of Zenda (1937)

Sun, Oct 15, 1972 Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Sun, Oct 22, 1972 Edison the Man (1940)

Sun, Oct 29, 1972 The Canterville Ghost (1944)

Sun, Nov 05, 1972 The Story of Seabiscuit (1949)

Sun, Nov 12, 1972 Namu, the Killer Whale (1966)

Sun, Nov 19, 1972 Hans Christian Andersen (1952)

Sun, Nov 26, 1972 An Elephant Called Slowly (1969)

Sun, Dec 03, 1972 Captains Courageous (1937)

Sun, Dec 10, 1972 The Mark of Zorro (1940)

Sun, Dec 17, 1972 A Christmas Carol (1938)

Sun, Dec 24, 1972 Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Sun, Dec 31, 1972 Stanley and Livingstone (1939)

Sun, Jan 07, 1973 The Story of Alexander Graham Bell (1939)

Sun, Jan 14, 1973 Treasure Island (1934)

Sun, Jan 21, 1973 Atlantis: The Lost Continent (1961)

Sun, Jan 28, 1973 Boys Town (1938)

Sun, Feb 04, 1973 Mutiny on the Bounty (1935)

Sun, Feb 11, 1973 Huckleberry Finn (1939)

Sun, Feb 18, 1973 Lassie Come Home (1943)

Sun, Feb 25, 1973 The Proud Rebel (1958)

Sun, Mar 04, 1973 Sink the Bismarck! (1960)

Sun, Mar 11, 1973 Flipper’s New Adventure (1964)

Sun, Mar 18, 1973 Mysterious Island (1961)

Sun, Mar 25, 1973 My Friend Flicka (1943)

Sun, Apr 01, 1973 The Pride of the Yankees (1942)

Sun, Apr 08, 1973 Maya (1966)

Sun, Apr 15, 1973 Francis of Assisi (1961)

Sun, Sep 02, 1973 Merry Andrew (1958)

Sun, Sep 09, 1973 The Golden Age of Comedy (1957)

Sun, Sep 16, 1973 Fearless Fagen (1952)

Sun, Sep 23, 1973 The Ghost and Mrs. Muir (1947)

Sun, Sep 30, 1973 Tobor the Great (1954)

Sun, Oct 07, 1973 The Thief of Bagdad (1940)

Sun, Oct 14, 1973 The Time Machine (1960)

Sun, Oct 21, 1973 David Copperfield (1935)

Sun, Oct 28, 1973 The Sea Hawk (1940)

Sun, Nov 04, 1973 The Mark of Zorro (1940)

Sun, Nov 11, 1973 Sink the Bismarck! (1960)

Sun, Nov 18, 1973 Wilderness Journey (1970)

Sun, Nov 25, 1973 Treasure Island (1934)

Sun, Dec 02, 1973 A Dispatch from Reuter’s (1940)

Sun, Dec 09, 1973 Cougar Country (1971)

Sun, Dec 16, 1973 Boys Town (1938)

Sun, Dec 23, 1973 A Christmas Carol (1938)

Sun, Dec 30, 1973 Return to Oz (1964)

Sun, Dec 30, 1973 The Blind Bird (1963)

Fri, Jan 04, 1974 Annie Get Your Gun (1950)

Fri, Jan 11, 1974 Namu, the Killer Whale (1966)

Fri, Jan 18, 1974 Pony Soldier (1952)

Fri, Jan 25, 1974 Mutiny on the Bounty (1935)

Sun, Feb 03, 1974 Lassie Come Home (1943)

Sun, Feb 10, 1974 Young Tom Edison (1940)

Sun, Feb 17, 1974 Flipper’s New Adventure (1964)

Sun, Feb 24, 1974 Mysterious Island (1961)

Sun, Mar 03, 1974 Huckleberry Finn (1939)

Sun, Mar 10, 1974 An Elephant Called Slowly (1969)

Sun, Mar 17, 1974 The Proud Rebel (1958)

Sun, Mar 24, 1974 Atlantis: The Lost Continent (1961)

Sun, Mar 31, 1974 Captains Courageous (1937)

Sun, Sep 22, 1974 Gulliver’s Travels (1939)

Fri, Sep 27, 1974 Sink the Bismarck! (1960)

Sun, Sep 29, 1974 Tobor the Great (1954)

Fri, Oct 04, 1974 The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Sun, Oct 06, 1974 Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves (1944)

Fri, Oct 11, 1974 The Time Machine (1960)

Sun, Oct 13, 1974 Hans Christian Andersen (1952)

Fri, Oct 18, 1974 The Black Shield of Falworth (1954)

Sun, Oct 20, 1974 Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Fri, Oct 25, 1974 Cougar Country (1971)

Sun, Oct 27, 1974 My Friend Flicka (1943)

Fri, Nov 01, 1974 The Mark of Zorro (1940)

Sun, Nov 03, 1974 Treasure Island (1934)

Sun, Nov 10, 1974 Mysterious Island (1961)

Fri, Nov 15, 1974 Young Tom Edison (1940)

Sun, Nov 17, 1974 Edison the Man (1940)

Fri, Nov 22, 1974 The Count of Monte Cristo (1934)

Sun, Nov 24, 1974 To Find a Rainbow (1971)

Sun, Dec 01, 1974 Lassie Come Home (1943)

Fri, Dec 06, 1974 The Sea Hawk (1940)

Sun, Dec 08, 1974 Maya (1966)

Fri, Dec 13, 1974 The Proud Rebel (1958)

Sun, Dec 15, 1974 Boys Town (1938)

Fri, Dec 20, 1974 The Story of Alexander Graham Bell (1939)

Sun, Dec 22, 1974 A Christmas Carol (1938)

Fri, Dec 27, 1974 Brigadoon (1954)

Sun, Dec 29, 1974 Hills of Home (1948)

Fri, Jan 03, 1975 A Dispatch from Reuter’s (1940)

Sun, Jan 05, 1975 An Elephant Called Slowly (1969)

Fri, Jan 10, 1975 A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court (1949)

Sun, Jan 12, 1975 Huckleberry Finn (1939)

Fri, Jan 17, 1975 The Human Comedy (1943)

Sun, Jan 19, 1975 Mutiny on the Bounty (1935)

Fri, Jan 24, 1975 The Princess and the Pirate (1944)

Sun, Jan 26, 1975 Wilderness Journey (1970)

Fri, Jan 31, 1975 Beau Geste (1939)

Sun, Feb 02, 1975 Kidnapped (1938)

Fri, Feb 07, 1975 The Sheepman (1958)

Sun, Feb 09, 1975 The Adventures of Tom Sawyer (1938)

Fri, Feb 14, 1975 Two Years Before the Mast (1946)

Sun, Feb 16, 1975 Son of Lassie (1945)

Fri, Feb 21, 1975 Seminole (1953)

Sun, Feb 23, 1975 Atlantis: The Lost Continent (1961)

Sun, Mar 02, 1975 The Captain from Castile (1947)

Fri, Mar 07, 1975 The Plainsman (1936)

Sun, Mar 09, 1975 The Prisoner of Zenda (1937)

Fri, Mar 14, 1975 The Return of Monte Cristo (1946)

Sun, Mar 16, 1975 Northwest Mounted Police (1940)

Sun, Mar 30, 1975 The Song of Bernadette (1943)

Sun, Apr 06, 1975 Captains Courageous (1937)

Fri, Apr 11, 1975 A Time for Every Season (1972)

Fri, Apr 18, 1975 Union Pacific (1939)

Sun, Apr 20, 1975 Flipper’s New Adventure (1964)

Fri, Apr 25, 1975 Wells Fargo (1937)

Sun, Apr 27, 1975 Lilies of the Field (1963)

Fri, May 09, 1975 The Private War of Major Benson (1955)

Fri, May 16, 1975 The Lives of a Bengal Lancer (1935)

Fri, May 23, 1975 Courage of Lassie (1946)

Fri, May 30, 1975 Jumbo (1962)

Fri, Jun 13, 1975 Seven Seas to Calais (1962)

Sun, Oct 05, 1975 The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Sun, Oct 12, 1975 Treasure Galleons (1973)

Sun, Oct 19, 1975 Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Sun, Oct 26, 1975 Namu, the Killer Whale (1966)

Sun, Nov 02, 1975 Sink the Bismarck! (1960)

Sun, Nov 09, 1975 A Time for Every Season (1972)

Sun, Nov 16, 1975 Mysterious Island (1961)

Sun, Nov 23, 1975 The Black Shield of Falworth (1954)

Sun, Nov 30, 1975 Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves (1944)

Sun, Dec 07, 1975 Hoppity Goes to Town (1941)

Sun, Dec 07, 1975 Gulliver’s Travels (1939)

Sun, Dec 14, 1975 The Prince and the Pauper (1937)

Sun, Dec 21, 1975 Come to the Stable (1949)

Sun, Dec 28, 1975 Kingdom of the Clouds (1968)

Sun, Jan 04, 1976 The Daydreamer (1968)

Sun, Jan 11, 1976 An Elephant Called Slowly (1969)

Sun, Jan 18, 1976 Treasure Island (1934)

Sun, Jan 25, 1976 My Friend Flicka (1943)

Sun, Feb 01, 1976 Union Pacific (1939)

Sun, Feb 08, 1976 Lassie Come Home (1943)

Sun, Feb 15, 1976 The Mark of Zorro (1940)

Sun, Feb 22, 1976 Huckleberry Finn (1939)

Sun, Feb 29, 1976 Captains Courageous (1937)

Sun, Mar 07, 1976 The Sheepman (1958)

Sun, Mar 14, 1976 The Secret of Monte Cristo (1961)

Sun, Mar 21, 1976 Son of Lassie (1945)

Sun, Mar 28, 1976 Atlantis: The Lost Continent (1961)

Sun, Apr 04, 1976 The Song of Bernadette (1943)

Sun, Oct 10, 1976 The Mark of Zorro (1940)

Sun, Oct 17, 1976 Bend of the River (1952)

Sun, Oct 24, 1976 The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Sun, Oct 31, 1976 The Canterville Ghost (1944)

Sun, Nov 07, 1976 When Worlds Collide (1951)

Sun, Nov 14, 1976 Saskatchewan (1954)

Sun, Nov 21, 1976 Circus World (1964)

Sun, Nov 28, 1976 Lassie Come Home (1943)

Sun, Dec 05, 1976 Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942)

Sun, Dec 12, 1976 Houdini (1953)

Sun, Dec 19, 1976 A Christmas Carol (1938)

Sun, Dec 26, 1976 Boys Town (1938)

Sun, Jan 09, 1977 The Private War of Major Benson (1955)

Sun, Jan 16, 1977 The Count of Monte Cristo (1934)

Sun, Jan 23, 1977 Treasure Island (1934)

Sun, Jan 30, 1977 Union Pacific (1939)

Sun, Feb 06, 1977 Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Sun, Feb 13, 1977 Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves (1944)

Sun, Feb 20, 1977 Wells Fargo (1937)

Sun, Feb 27, 1977 The Sea Hawk (1940)

Sun, Mar 06, 1977 Mysterious Island (1961)

Sun, Mar 13, 1977 A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court (1949)

Sun, Mar 20, 1977 Sink the Bismarck! (1960)

Sun, Mar 27, 1977 Young Tom Edison (1940)

Sun, Apr 03, 1977 Francis of Assisi (1961)

Sun, Oct 09, 1977 Prince Valiant (1954)

Sun, Oct 16, 1977 Lassie’s Great Adventure (1963)

Sun, Oct 23, 1977 The Mark of Zorro (1940)

Sun, Oct 30, 1977 The Canterville Ghost (1944)

Sun, Nov 06, 1977 Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Sun, Nov 13, 1977 Wells Fargo (1937)

Sun, Nov 20, 1977 Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves (1944)

Sun, Nov 27, 1977 Northwest Mounted Police (1940)

Sun, Dec 04, 1977 Maya (1966)

Sun, Dec 11, 1977 The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Sun, Dec 18, 1977 Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Sun, Dec 25, 1977 A Christmas Carol (1938)

Sun, Jan 01, 1978 Kidnapped (1938)

Sun, Jan 08, 1978 The Sheepman (1958)

Sun, Jan 15, 1978 Treasure Island (1934)

Sun, Jan 22, 1978 Houdini (1953)

Sun, Jan 29, 1978 Moby Dick (1956)

Sun, Feb 05, 1978 Mysterious Island (1961)

Sun, Feb 12, 1978 Young Tom Edison (1940)

Sun, Feb 19, 1978 Saskatchewan (1954)

Sun, Feb 26, 1978 Sink the Bismarck! (1960)

Sun, Mar 05, 1978 When Worlds Collide (1951)

Sun, Mar 12, 1978 Mutiny on the Bounty (1935)

Sun, Mar 19, 1978 Boys Town (1938)

Sun, Mar 26, 1978 Lassie Come Home (1943)

Sun, Apr 02, 1978 Seminole (1953)

Sun, Oct 08, 1978 My Friend Flicka (1943)

Sun, Oct 15, 1978 Drums Along the Mohawk (1939)

Sun, Oct 22, 1978 Mysterious Island (1961)

Sun, Oct 29, 1978 The Canterville Ghost (1944)

Sun, Nov 05, 1978 The Lone Ranger (1956)

Sun, Nov 12, 1978 The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Sun, Nov 19, 1978 The War of the Worlds (1953)

Sun, Nov 26, 1978 Doctor Dolittle (1967)

Sun, Dec 03, 1978 Sink the Bismarck! (1960)

Sun, Dec 10, 1978 Smoky (1966)

Sun, Dec 17, 1978 Union Pacific (1939)

Sun, Dec 24, 1978 A Christmas Carol (1938)

Sun, Dec 31, 1978 A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court (1949)

Sun, Jan 07, 1979 Boys Town (1938)

Sun, Jan 14, 1979 Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves (1944)

Sun, Jan 21, 1979 Buffalo Bill (1944)

Sun, Jan 28, 1979 Treasure Island (1934)

Sun, Feb 04, 1979 The Lone Ranger and the Lost City of Gold (1958)

Sun, Feb 11, 1979 Houdini (1953)

Sun, Feb 18, 1979 When Worlds Collide (1951)

Sun, Feb 25, 1979 Moby Dick (1956)

Sun, Mar 04, 1979 Northwest Passage (1940)

Sun, Mar 11, 1979 The Mark of Zorro (1940)

Sun, Mar 18, 1979 Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Sun, Mar 25, 1979 Lassie’s Great Adventure (1963)

Sun, Apr 01, 1979 Kidnapped (1938)

Sun, Apr 15, 1979 Francis of Assisi (1961)

Sun, Oct 07, 1979 Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves (1944)

Sun, Oct 14, 1979 Prince Valiant (1954)

Sun, Oct 21, 1979 Chad Hanna (1940)

Sun, Oct 28, 1979 The Canterville Ghost (1944)

Sun, Nov 04, 1979 Mysterious Island (1961)

Sun, Nov 11, 1979 Sink the Bismarck! (1960)

Sun, Nov 18, 1979 The Sea Hawk (1940)

Sun, Nov 25, 1979 Crack in the World (1965)

Sun, Dec 02, 1979 The Lone Ranger (1956)

Sun, Dec 09, 1979 My Friend Flicka (1943)

Sun, Dec 16, 1979 Boys Town (1938)

Sun, Dec 23, 1979 A Christmas Carol (1938)

Sun, Dec 30, 1979 Wells Fargo (1937)

Sun, Jan 06, 1980 When Worlds Collide (1951)

Sun, Jan 13, 1980 Moby Dick (1956)

Sun, Jan 20, 1980 Green Grass of Wyoming (1948)

Sun, Jan 27, 1980 Young Tom Edison (1940)

Sun, Feb 03, 1980 Union Pacific (1939)

Sun, Feb 10, 1980 Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Sun, Feb 17, 1980 Brigham Young (1940)

Sun, Feb 24, 1980 The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Sun, Mar 02, 1980 The War of the Worlds (1953)

Sun, Mar 09, 1980 The Pied Piper (1942)

Sun, Mar 23, 1980 The Lone Ranger and the Lost City of Gold (1958)

Sun, Mar 30, 1980 The Mark of Zorro (1940)

Sun, Apr 06, 1980 The Song of Bernadette (1943)

Sun, Apr 13, 1980 Kidnapped (1938)

Sun, Apr 20, 1980 Edison the Man (1940)

Sun, Apr 27, 1980 Stanley and Livingstone (1939)

Sun, Oct 05, 1980 Buffalo Bill (1944)

Sun, Oct 12, 1980 Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves (1944)

Sun, Oct 19, 1980 Drums Along the Mohawk (1939)

Sun, Oct 26, 1980 The Canterville Ghost (1944)

Sun, Nov 02, 1980 Gentle Giant (1967)

Sun, Nov 09, 1980 Mysterious Island (1961)

Sun, Nov 16, 1980 Lad: A Dog (1962)

Sun, Nov 23, 1980 Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

Sun, Nov 30, 1980 Treasure Island (1934)

Sun, Dec 07, 1980 The Pied Piper (1942)

Sun, Dec 14, 1980 Boys Town (1938)

Sun, Dec 21, 1980 A Christmas Carol (1938)

Sun, Dec 28, 1980 The Story of Alexander Graham Bell (1939)

Sun, Jan 04, 1981 My Brother Talks to Horses (1947)

Sun, Jan 11, 1981 Northwest Mounted Police (1940)

Sun, Jan 25, 1981 A Boy Ten Feet Tall (1963)

Sun, Feb 01, 1981 The Mark of Zorro (1940)

Sun, Feb 08, 1981 The War of the Worlds (1953)

Sun, Feb 15, 1981 Island of the Blue Dolphins (1964)

Sun, Feb 22, 1981 Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Sun, Mar 01, 1981 The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Sun, Mar 08, 1981 Sink the Bismarck! (1960)

Sun, Mar 15, 1981 Moby Dick (1956)

Sun, Mar 22, 1981 Crack in the World (1965)

Sun, Mar 29, 1981 Captain Blood (1935)

Sun, Apr 05, 1981 The Black Shield of Falworth (1954)

Sun, Apr 12, 1981 My Friend Flicka (1943)

Sun, Apr 19, 1981 The Song of Bernadette (1943)

Sun, Apr 26, 1981 A Dispatch from Reuter’s (1940)

Sun, Oct 04, 1981 The Flame and the Arrow (1950)

Sun, Oct 11, 1981 Gentle Giant (1967)

Sun, Oct 18, 1981 Mysterious Island (1961)

Sun, Oct 25, 1981 Houdini (1953)

Sun, Nov 01, 1981 The Last of the Mohicans (1977)

Sun, Nov 08, 1981 The Lone Ranger (1956)

Sun, Nov 15, 1981 The Crimson Pirate (1952)

Sun, Nov 22, 1981 When the North Wind Blows (1974)

Sun, Nov 29, 1981 Drums Along the Mohawk (1939)

Sun, Dec 06, 1981 Smoky (1966)

Sun, Dec 13, 1981 Boys Town (1938)

Sun, Dec 20, 1981 A Christmas Carol (1938)

Sun, Dec 27, 1981 The Story of Alexander Graham Bell (1939)

Sun, Jan 03, 1982 Chad Hanna (1940)

Sun, Jan 10, 1982 Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Sun, Jan 17, 1982 Lad: A Dog (1962)

Sun, Jan 24, 1982 The Mark of Zorro (1940)

Sun, Jan 31, 1982 When Worlds Collide (1951)

Sun, Feb 07, 1982 The Sun Comes Up (1949)

Sun, Feb 14, 1982 The War of the Worlds (1953)

Sun, Feb 21, 1982 The Adventures of Frontier Fremont (1976)

Sun, Feb 28, 1982 The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Sun, Mar 07, 1982 Crack in the World (1965)

Sun, Mar 14, 1982 Sink the Bismarck! (1960)

Sun, Mar 21, 1982 Moby Dick (1956)

Sun, Apr 04, 1982 A Boy Ten Feet Tall (1963)

Sun, Apr 11, 1982 Treasure Island (1934)

Sun, Apr 18, 1982 Island of the Blue Dolphins (1964)

Sun, Apr 25, 1982 Young Tom Edison (1940)

Sun, Oct 03, 1982 Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves (1944)

Sun, Oct 10, 1982 Drums Along the Mohawk (1939)

Sun, Oct 17, 1982 Union Pacific (1939)

Sun, Oct 24, 1982 Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Sun, Oct 31, 1982 My Friend Flicka (1943)

Sun, Nov 07, 1982 The Prince and the Pauper (1937)

Sun, Nov 14, 1982 Lad: A Dog (1962)

Sun, Nov 21, 1982 Rio Grande (1950)

Sun, Nov 28, 1982 Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

Sun, Dec 05, 1982 The Sun Comes Up (1949)

Sun, Dec 12, 1982 Boys Town (1938)

Sun, Dec 19, 1982 A Christmas Carol (1938)

Sun, Dec 26, 1982 The Mark of Zorro (1940)

Sun, Jan 02, 1983 Captain Blood (1935)

Sun, Jan 09, 1983 When the North Wind Blows (1974)

Sun, Jan 16, 1983 Crack in the World (1965)

Sun, Jan 23, 1983 Moby Dick (1956)

Sun, Jan 30, 1983 The Sea Hawk (1940)

Sun, Feb 06, 1983 When Worlds Collide (1951)

Sun, Feb 13, 1983 The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Sun, Feb 20, 1983 The War of the Worlds (1953)

Sun, Feb 27, 1983 Smoky (1966)

Sun, Mar 06, 1983 Gentle Giant (1967)

Sun, Apr 03, 1983 Stanley and Livingstone (1939)

Sun, Oct 09, 1983 Treasure Island (1934)

Sun, Oct 16, 1983 Buffalo Bill (1944)

Sun, Oct 23, 1983 The Last of the Mohicans (1977)

Sun, Oct 30, 1983 The Canterville Ghost (1944)

Sun, Nov 06, 1983 Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Sun, Nov 13, 1983 The War of the Worlds (1953)

Sun, Nov 20, 1983 The Macahans (1976)

Sun, Nov 27, 1983 Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea (1961)

Sun, Dec 04, 1983 Mountain Man (1976)

Sun, Dec 11, 1983 Captain Blood (1935)

Sun, Dec 18, 1983 Shenandoah (1965)

Sun, Dec 25, 1983 A Christmas Carol (1938)

Sun, Jan 01, 1984 The Lone Ranger (1956)

Sun, Jan 08, 1984 The Desert Rats (1953)

Sun, Jan 15, 1984 The Enemy Below (1957)

Sun, Jan 22, 1984 Broken Arrow (1950)

Sun, Jan 29, 1984 Red Skies of Montana (1952)

Sun, Feb 05, 1984 Father Goose (1964)

Sun, Feb 19, 1984 The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Sun, Feb 26, 1984 Stowaway to the Moon (1975)

Sun, Mar 04, 1984 For the Love of Benji (1977)

Sun, Mar 11, 1984 The Sea Hawk (1940)

Sun, Apr 15, 1984 Moby Dick (1956)

Sun, Apr 22, 1984 Cheaper by the Dozen (1950)

Sun, Apr 29, 1984 Island of the Blue Dolphins (1964)

Sun, Oct 07, 1984 Crack in the World (1965)

Sun, Oct 14, 1984 Drums Along the Mohawk (1939)

Sun, Oct 21, 1984 Lad: A Dog (1962)

Sun, Oct 28, 1984 Buffalo Bill (1944)

Sun, Nov 04, 1984 The Adventures of Frontier Fremont (1976)

Sun, Nov 11, 1984 The War of the Worlds (1953)

Sun, Nov 18, 1984 Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea (1961)

Thu, Nov 22, 1984 Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)

Sun, Nov 25, 1984 Shenandoah (1965)

Sun, Dec 02, 1984 Doctor Dolittle (1967)

Sun, Dec 09, 1984 Chad Hanna (1940)

Tue, Dec 11, 1984 Three Godfathers (1948)

Sun, Dec 16, 1984 A Boy Ten Feet Tall (1963)

Sun, Dec 23, 1984 A Christmas Carol (1938)

Sun, Dec 30, 1984 Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves (1944)

Sun, Jan 06, 1985 The Lone Ranger and the Lost City of Gold (1958)

Sun, Jan 13, 1985 Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines (1965)

Sun, Jan 20, 1985 The Sea Hawk (1940)

Sun, Feb 03, 1985 The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Sun, Feb 10, 1985 The Black Swan (1942)

Sun, Feb 17, 1985 Father Goose (1964)

Sun, Feb 24, 1985 Stowaway to the Moon (1975)

Sun, Mar 03, 1985 The Last of the Mohicans (1977)

Sun, Mar 10, 1985 The Enemy Below (1957)

Sun, Mar 24, 1985 The Desert Fox (1951)

Sun, Apr 07, 1985 The Mark of Zorro (1940)

Sun, Apr 14, 1985 Gentle Giant (1967)

Sun, Apr 21, 1985 Moby Dick (1956)

Sun, Apr 28, 1985 Treasure Island (1934)

Sun, Oct 13, 1985 For the Love of Benji (1977)

Sun, Oct 20, 1985 The Lost World (1960)

Sun, Oct 27, 1985 The Crimson Pirate (1952)

Sun, Nov 03, 1985 Conrack (1974)

Sun, Nov 10, 1985 The Black Rose (1950)

Sun, Nov 17, 1985 Drums Along the Mohawk (1939)

Sun, Nov 24, 1985 Broken Arrow (1950)

Sun, Dec 01, 1985 Father Goose (1964)

Sun, Dec 08, 1985 Lad: A Dog (1962)

Sun, Dec 15, 1985 Chad Hanna (1940)

Sun, Dec 22, 1985 Living Free (1972)

Sun, Dec 29, 1985 The Sun Comes Up (1949)

Sun, Jan 05, 1986 The Adventures of Frontier Fremont (1976)

Sun, Jan 12, 1986 Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea (1961)

Sun, Jan 19, 1986 Island of the Blue Dolphins (1964)

Sun, Jan 26, 1986 The Prince and the Pauper (1937)

Sun, Feb 02, 1986 Stanley and Livingstone (1939)

Sun, Feb 09, 1986 Cheaper by the Dozen (1950)

Sun, Feb 16, 1986 The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Sun, Feb 23, 1986 Mutiny on the Bounty (1935)

Sun, Mar 02, 1986 Boys Town (1938)

Sun, Mar 30, 1986 Buffalo Bill (1944)

Sun, Apr 06, 1986 Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines (1965)

Sun, Oct 12, 1986 The Scarlet Pimpernel (1934)

Sun, Oct 19, 1986 The War of the Worlds (1953)

Sun, Oct 26, 1986 The Sea Hawk (1940)

Sun, Nov 02, 1986 Knute Rockne: All American (1940)

Sun, Nov 09, 1986 Rio Grande (1950)

Sun, Nov 16, 1986 Operation Petticoat (1959)

Sun, Nov 23, 1986 PT 109 (1963)

Sun, Nov 30, 1986 The Wild and the Free (1980)

Sun, Dec 07, 1986 Chad Hanna (1940)

Sun, Dec 14, 1986 The Incredible Mr. Limpet (1964)

Sun, Dec 21, 1986 Hans Brinker (1969)

Sun, Dec 28, 1986 Stowaway to the Moon (1975)

Sun, Jan 04, 1987 Gay Purr-ee (1962)

Sun, Jan 11, 1987 The Black Rose (1950)

Sun, Jan 18, 1987 Here Comes the Tigers (1978)

Sun, Jan 25, 1987 The Charge of the Light Brigade (1936)

Sun, Feb 01, 1987 Matilda (1978)

Sun, Feb 08, 1987 The Bad News Bears in Breaking Training (1977)

Sun, Feb 15, 1987 The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Sun, Feb 22, 1987 Conrack (1974)

Sun, Mar 01, 1987 A Minor Miracle (1983)

Sun, Mar 15, 1987 The Last of the Mohicans (1977)

Sun, Apr 05, 1987 The Lost World (1960)

Sun, Oct 11, 1987 Heidi’s Song (1982)

Sun, Oct 18, 1987 Benji (1974)

Sun, Oct 25, 1987 The Black Stallion Returns (1983)

Sun, Nov 01, 1987 Moby Dick (1956)

Sun, Nov 08, 1987 Drums Along the Mohawk (1939)

Sun, Nov 15, 1987 The War of the Worlds (1953)

Sun, Nov 22, 1987 The Mark of Zorro (1974)

Sun, Nov 29, 1987 Great Expectations (1974)

Sun, Dec 06, 1987 My Friend Flicka (1943)

Sun, Dec 13, 1987 The Magic of Lassie (1978)

Sun, Dec 20, 1987 Hans Brinker (1969)

Sun, Dec 27, 1987 The Black Swan (1942)

Sun, Jan 03, 1988 Mister Scoutmaster (1953)

Sun, Jan 10, 1988 Stowaway to the Moon (1975)

Sun, Jan 17, 1988 Little Lord Fauntleroy (1980)

Sun, Jan 24, 1988 A Little Princess (1973)

Sun, Jan 31, 1988 The Red Pony (1949)

Sun, Feb 07, 1988 The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Sun, Feb 14, 1988 Boys Town (1938)

Sun, Feb 21, 1988 The Crimson Pirate (1952)

Sun, Feb 28, 1988 King of the Khyber Rifles (1953)

Sun, Mar 27, 1988 For the Love of Benji (1977)

Sun, Apr 03, 1988 The Sun Comes Up (1949)

Sun, Oct 09, 1988 Arabian Adventure (1979)

Sun, Oct 16, 1988 The Sun Comes Up (1949)

Sun, Oct 23, 1988 Here Comes the Tigers (1978)

Sun, Oct 30, 1988 The Desert Fox (1951)

Sun, Nov 06, 1988 The Man in the Iron Mask (1977)

Sun, Nov 13, 1988 The Red Pony (1949)

Sun, Nov 20, 1988 Great Expectations (1974)

Sun, Nov 27, 1988 The Black Swan (1942)

Sun, Dec 04, 1988 Ring of Bright Water (1969)

Sun, Dec 11, 1988 Smoky (1966)

Sun, Dec 18, 1988 Benji (1974)

Sun, Dec 25, 1988 Hans Brinker (1969)

Sun, Jan 01, 1989 Living Free (1972)

Sun, Jan 08, 1989 The Wild and the Free (1980)

Sun, Jan 15, 1989 Little Lord Fauntleroy (1980)

Sun, Jan 22, 1989 A Little Princess (1973)

Sun, Jan 29, 1989 Mister Scoutmaster (1953)

Sun, Feb 05, 1989 The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Sun, Feb 12, 1989 Cheaper by the Dozen (1950)

Sun, Feb 19, 1989 Lad: A Dog (1962)

Sun, Feb 26, 1989 Moby Dick (1956)

Sun, Apr 02, 1989 A Tale of Two Cities (1980)

Sun, Oct 08, 1989 Great Expectations (1974)

Sun, Oct 15, 1989 Hiawatha (1952)

Sun, Oct 22, 1989 Smoky (1966)

Sun, Oct 29, 1989 Arabian Adventure (1979)

Sun, Nov 05, 1989 Father Goose (1964)

Sun, Nov 12, 1989 Mister Scoutmaster (1953)

Sun, Nov 19, 1989 The Lost World (1960)

Sun, Nov 26, 1989 Lad: A Dog (1962)

Sun, Dec 03, 1989 Pony Soldier (1952)

Sun, Dec 10, 1989 The Charge of the Light Brigade (1936)

Sun, Dec 17, 1989 David Copperfield (1970)

Sun, Dec 24, 1989 A Child Called Jesus (1987)

Sun, Dec 31, 1989 A Minor Miracle (1983)

Sun, Jan 07, 1990 Stowaway to the Moon (1975)

Sun, Jan 14, 1990 For the Love of Benji (1977)

Sun, Jan 21, 1990 Moby Dick (1956)

Sun, Jan 28, 1990 A Little Princess (1973)

Sun, Feb 04, 1990 The Time Machine (1978)

Sun, Feb 11, 1990 The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Sun, Feb 18, 1990 Mutiny on the Bounty (1935)

Sun, Feb 25, 1990 The Sea Hawk (1940)

Sun, Apr 08, 1990 Ring of Bright Water (1969)

Sun, Oct 07, 1990 Lad: A Dog (1962)

Sun, Oct 14, 1990 Hiawatha (1952)

Sun, Oct 21, 1990 Knute Rockne: All American (1940)

Sun, Oct 28, 1990 John Paul Jones (1959)

Sun, Nov 04, 1990 The Remarkable Mr. Pennypacker (1959)

Sun, Nov 11, 1990 Boys Town (1938)

Sun, Nov 18, 1990 Mister 880 (1950)

Sun, Nov 25, 1990 Mutiny on the Bounty (1935)

Sun, Dec 02, 1990 Northwest Passage (1940)

Sun, Dec 09, 1990 Great Expectations (1974)

Sun, Dec 16, 1990 Come to the Stable (1949)

Sun, Dec 23, 1990 A Child Called Jesus (1987)

Mon, Dec 24, 1990 It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

Sun, Dec 30, 1990 The Music Man (1962)

Sun, Jan 13, 1991 Little Women (1949)

Sun, Jan 20, 1991 The Charge of the Light Brigade (1936)

Sun, Jan 27, 1991 Oklahoma! (1955)

Sun, Feb 03, 1991 Jungle Book (1942)

Sun, Feb 10, 1991 The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Sun, Feb 17, 1991 The Sea Hawk (1940)

Sun, Feb 24, 1991 Captain Blood (1935)

Sun, Oct 13, 1991 Cheaper by the Dozen (1950)

Sun, Oct 20, 1991 The Sword in the Stone (1963)

Sun, Oct 27, 1991 Little Women (1949)

Sun, Nov 03, 1991 The Muppet Movie (1979)

Sun, Nov 10, 1991 High Noon (1952)

Sun, Nov 17, 1991 Father Goose (1964)

Sun, Nov 24, 1991 Robin Hood (1973)

Sun, Dec 01, 1991 Sergeant York (1941)

Sun, Dec 08, 1991 The Small Miracle (1974)

Sun, Dec 15, 1991 Pete’s Dragon (1977)

Sun, Dec 22, 1991 The Bells of St. Mary’s (1945)

Tue, Dec 24, 1991 It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

Tue, Dec 24, 1991 Scrooge (1951)

Sun, Dec 29, 1991 Treasure Island (1990)

Sun, Jan 12, 1992 The Charge of the Light Brigade (1936)

Sun, Jan 26, 1992 Jungle Book (1942)

Sun, Feb 02, 1992 The Count of Monte Cristo (1975)

Sun, Feb 09, 1992 The President’s Lady (1953)

Sun, Feb 16, 1992 The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Sun, Feb 23, 1992 Captain Blood (1935)

Sun, Mar 01, 1992 Life with Father (1947)

Sun, Oct 11, 1992 The Adventures of Tom Sawyer (1938)

Sun, Oct 25, 1992 City Beneath the Sea (1971)

Sun, Nov 01, 1992 Robin Hood (1973)

Sun, Nov 08, 1992 The Muppet Movie (1979)

Sun, Nov 15, 1992 Pete’s Dragon (1977)

Sun, Nov 22, 1992 The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Wed, Nov 25, 1992 Batteries Not Included (1987)

Thu, Nov 26, 1992 The Thanksgiving Promise (1986)

Sun, Nov 29, 1992 Mother Goose Rock ‘n’ Rhyme (1990)

Sun, Dec 06, 1992 The Sword in the Stone (1963)

Sun, Dec 13, 1992 One Magic Christmas (1985)

Sun, Dec 20, 1992 Christmas in Connecticut (1945)

Sun, Dec 20, 1992 Meet John Doe (1941)

Thu, Dec 24, 1992 It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

Thu, Dec 24, 1992 Scrooge (1951)

Sun, Dec 27, 1992 Courage Mountain (1990)

Sun, Jan 03, 1993 The Music Man (1962)

Sun, Jan 10, 1993 Great Expectations (1974)

Sun, Jan 24, 1993 Jungle Book (1942)

Sun, Feb 07, 1993 Father Goose (1964)

Sun, Feb 14, 1993 Life with Father (1947)

Sun, Feb 21, 1993 High Noon (1952)

Sun, Feb 28, 1993 Harry and the Hendersons (1987)

Thu, Nov 25, 1993 Lassie Come Home (1943)

Thu, Nov 25, 1993 Father Goose (1964)

Thu, Nov 25, 1993 Harry and the Hendersons (1987)

Thu, Nov 25, 1993 All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989)

Sun, Nov 28, 1993 High Noon (1952)

Sun, Dec 05, 1993 White Fang (1991)

Sun, Dec 05, 1993 My Fair Lady (1964)

Sun, Dec 12, 1993 Prancer (1989)

Sun, Dec 12, 1993 A Boy Named Charlie Brown (1969)

Sun, Dec 19, 1993 The Bells of St. Mary’s (1945)

Sun, Dec 19, 1993 White Christmas (1954)

Fri, Dec 24, 1993 Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Fri, Dec 24, 1993 Scrooge (1951)

Thu, Nov 24, 1994 The Sword in the Stone (1963)

Thu, Nov 24, 1994 Doctor Dolittle (1967)

Thu, Nov 24, 1994 Swiss Family Robinson (1960)

Thu, Nov 24, 1994 White Fang (1991)

Sun, Dec 04, 1994 The Apple Dumpling Gang

Sun, Dec 04, 1994 Made in Heaven (1987)

Sun, Dec 11, 1994 One Magic Christmas (1985)

Sun, Dec 11, 1994 Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Sun, Dec 18, 1994 All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989)

Sat, Dec 24, 1994 Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Sat, Dec 24, 1994 Scrooge (1951)

Sun, Dec 03, 1995 The Rescuers (1977)

Sun, Dec 03, 1995 White Fang (1991)

Sun, Dec 10, 1995 All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989)

Sun, Dec 10, 1995 Benji the Hunted (1987)

Sun, Dec 17, 1995 It Nearly Wasn’t Christmas (1989)

Sun, Dec 17, 1995 Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Sun, Dec 17, 1995 White Christmas (1954)

Sun, Dec 24, 1995 Babes in Toyland (1961)

Sun, Dec 24, 1995 The Bishop’s Wife (1947)

Sun, Dec 24, 1995 Scrooge (1951)

Sun, Dec 01, 1996 The Rescuers (1977)

Sun, Dec 01, 1996 The Absent-Minded Professor (1961)

Sun, Dec 08, 1996 Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)

Sun, Dec 08, 1996 White Fang (1991)

Sun, Dec 08, 1996 The Bear (1989)

Sun, Dec 15, 1996 One Magic Christmas (1985)

Sun, Dec 15, 1996 Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Sun, Dec 15, 1996 Christmas in Connecticut (1945)

Sun, Dec 22, 1996 Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

Sun, Dec 22, 1996 A Christmas Story (1983)

Sun, Dec 22, 1996 White Christmas (1954)

Tue, Dec 24, 1996 Scrooge (1951)

Sun, Nov 30, 1997 Dumbo (1941)

Sun, Nov 30, 1997 White Fang (1991)

Sun, Dec 07, 1997 The Rocketeer (1991)

Sun, Dec 07, 1997 The Bear (1988)

Sun, Dec 14, 1997 Oh! Heavenly Dog (1980)

Sun, Dec 14, 1997 Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Sun, Dec 21, 1997 The Rescuers Down Under (1990)

Sun, Dec 21, 1997 White Christmas (1954)

Wed, Dec 24, 1997 Scrooge (1970)

Sun, Nov 29, 1998 Oh! Heavenly Dog (1980)

Sun, Nov 29, 1998 Robin Hood (1991)

Sun, Dec 06, 1998 The Bear (1988)

Sun, Dec 06, 1998 White Christmas (1954)

Sun, Dec 13, 1998 The Rocketeer (1991)

Sun, Dec 13, 1998 A Christmas Carol (1984)

Sun, Dec 20, 1998 Scrooge (1970)

Sun, Dec 20, 1998 Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Thu, Dec 24, 1998 Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Sun, Dec 05, 1999 Oh! Heavenly Dog (1980)

Sun, Dec 05, 1999 The Bear (1988)

Sun, Dec 12, 1999 A Christmas Carol (1997)

Sun, Dec 12, 1999 Scrooge (1970)

Sun, Dec 19, 1999 White Christmas (1954)

Sun, Dec 19, 1999 A Christmas Carol (1984)

Fri, Dec 24, 1999 Scrooge (1970)

Sun, Dec 26, 1999 Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

Sun, Dec 03, 2000 The Bear (1988)

Sun, Dec 03, 2000 Iron Will (1994)

Sun, Dec 10, 2000 March of the Wooden Soldiers (1934)

Sun, Dec 10, 2000 Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Sun, Dec 17, 2000 How the Toys Saved Christmas (1996)

Sun, Dec 17, 2000 A Christmas Carol (1984)

Sun, Dec 24, 2000 White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf (1994)

Sun, Dec 24, 2000 Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

Sun, Dec 24, 2000 A Christmas Carol (1984)

Mon, Dec 25, 2000 Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Fri, Dec 08, 2017 Scrooge (1951)

Sun, Dec 24, 2017 Scrooge (1951)

Thu, Nov 22, 2018 Big (1988)

Sun, Nov 25, 2018 Big (1988)

Fri, Dec 14, 2018 Scrooge (1951)

Sun, Dec 16, 2018 Scrooge (1951)

Mon, Dec 31, 2018 Duck Soup (1933)

Mon, Dec 31, 2018 Horse Feathers (1932)

Sun, Jan 06, 2019 Duck Soup (1933)

Sun, Jan 06, 2019 Horse Feathers (1932)

Sun, Feb 10, 2019 It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963)

Fri, Dec 13, 2019 Holiday Inn (1942)

Sun, Dec 15, 2019 Holiday Inn (1942)

Tue, Dec 31, 2019 Monkey Business (1931)

Tue, Dec 31, 2019 Animal Crackers (1930)

Fri, Jan 03, 2020 Animal Crackers (1930)

Sun, Jan 05, 2020 Monkey Business (1931)