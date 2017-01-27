WGN 9 Chicago “Family Classics” Movie Timeline

fc-logo1962-1985 Host: Frazier Thomas
1985-2000 Host: Roy Leonard
2017-2019 Host: Dean Richards
2019-2020 Substitute Host: Steve Sanders

Airdate                          Movie

Fri, Sep 14, 1962           The Adventures of Tom Sawyer (1938)

Fri, Sep 21, 1962           Challenge to Lassie (1949)

Fri, Oct 05, 1962            Gulliver’s Travels (1939)

Fri, Oct 12, 1962            Courage of Black Beauty (1957)

Fri, Oct 19, 1962            Hiawatha (1952)

Fri, Oct 26, 1962            The Littlest Hobo (1958)

Fri, Nov 02, 1962           Hoppity Goes to Town (1941)

Fri, Nov 09, 1962           The Adventures of Robinson Crusoe (1954)

Fri, Nov 16, 1962           The Boy and the Pirates (1960)

Fri, Nov 23, 1962           My Friend Flicka (1943)

Sat, Nov 24, 1962         Thunderhead – Son of Flicka (1945)

Fri, Nov 30, 1962           Destination Moon (1950)

Fri, Dec 07, 1962           The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Fri, Dec 14, 1962           Raymie (1960)

Fri, Dec 21, 1962           Long John Silver (1954)

Fri, Dec 28, 1962           The Littlest Hobo (1958)

Fri, Jan 04, 1963            The Lone Ranger (1956)

Fri, Jan 11, 1963            The Thief of Bagdad (1940)

Fri, Jan 18, 1963            Snowfire (1958)

Fri, Jan 25, 1963            The Prince and the Pauper (1937)

Fri, Feb 01, 1963           Hiawatha (1952)

Fri, Feb 08, 1963           Young Mr. Lincoln (1939)

Fri, Feb 15, 1963           The Bandit of Sherwood Forest (1946)

Fri, Feb 22, 1963           The Sea Hawk (1940)

Fri, Mar 01, 1963          The Sea Hawk (1940)

Fri, Mar 08, 1963          Challenge to Lassie (1949)

Fri, Mar 15, 1963          Forbidden Planet (1956)

Fri, Mar 22, 1963          Tobor the Great (1954)

Fri, Mar 29, 1963          Captain Blood (1935)

Fri, Apr 05, 1963           General Spanky (1936)

Fri, Apr 12, 1963           Friendly Persuasion (1956)

Fri, Apr 19, 1963           Friendly Persuasion (1956)

Fri, Apr 26, 1963           Little Women (1949)

Fri, May 03, 1963          Little Women (1949)

Fri, Sep 13, 1963           Jungle Book (1942)

Fri, Sep 20, 1963           Jungle Book (1942)

Fri, Sep 27, 1963           They Died with Their Boots On (1941)

Fri, Oct 04, 1963            They Died with Their Boots On (1941)

Fri, Oct 11, 1963            Knute Rockne: All American (1940)

Fri, Oct 18, 1963            Gulliver’s Travels (1939)

Fri, Oct 25, 1963            The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951)

Fri, Nov 01, 1963           Elephant Boy (1937)

Fri, Nov 08, 1963           Stars and Stripes Forever (1952)

Fri, Nov 15, 1963           Prince Valiant (1954)

Fri, Nov 29, 1963           Broken Arrow (1950)

Fri, Dec 06, 1963           Hoppity Goes to Town (1941)

Fri, Dec 13, 1963           The Crimson Pirate (1952)

Fri, Dec 27, 1963           The Littlest Hobo (1958)

Fri, Jan 03, 1964            The Story of Alexander Graham Bell (1939)

Fri, Jan 10, 1964            The Lone Ranger (1956)

Fri, Jan 17, 1964            The Drum (1938)

Fri, Jan 24, 1964            The Boy and the Pirates (1960)

Fri, Jan 31, 1964            The Mudlark (1950)

Fri, Feb 07, 1964           Snowfire (1958)

Fri, Feb 14, 1964           Mister Scoutmaster (1953)

Fri, Feb 21, 1964           The Adventures of Robinson Crusoe (1954)

Fri, Feb 28, 1964           The Flame and the Arrow (1950)

Fri, Mar 06, 1964          Destination Moon (1950)

Fri, Mar 13, 1964          The Palomino (1950)

Fri, Mar 20, 1964          Long John Silver (1954)

Fri, Mar 27, 1964          Cheaper by the Dozen (1950)

Fri, Apr 03, 1964           The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Fri, Apr 10, 1964           Pride of the Blue Grass (1939)

Fri, Apr 17, 1964           The Adventures of Tom Sawyer (1938)

Fri, Apr 24, 1964           For the Love of Rusty (1947)

Fri, May 01, 1964          Penrod and Sam (1931)

Fri, Sep 18, 1964           Heidi (1937)

Fri, Sep 25, 1964           The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951)

Fri, Oct 02, 1964            Courage of Lassie (1946)

Fri, Oct 09, 1964            The Flame and the Arrow (1950)

Fri, Oct 16, 1964            Moby Dick (1956)

Fri, Oct 23, 1964            Moby Dick (1956)

Fri, Oct 30, 1964            Gulliver’s Travels (1939)

Fri, Nov 06, 1964           Gallant Bess (1946)

Fri, Nov 13, 1964           Hiawatha (1952)

Fri, Nov 20, 1964           The Big Circus (1959)

Fri, Nov 27, 1964           Challenge to Lassie (1949)

Fri, Dec 04, 1964           Wee Willie Winkie (1937)

Fri, Dec 11, 1964           Tobor the Great (1954)

Fri, Dec 18, 1964           My Brother Talks to Horses (1947)

Fri, Dec 25, 1964           Heidi (1937)

Fri, Jan 01, 1965            Raymie (1960)

Fri, Jan 08, 1965            Courage of Lassie (1946)

Fri, Jan 15, 1965            Prince Valiant (1954)

Fri, Jan 22, 1965            Captain January (1936)

Fri, Jan 29, 1965            Destination Moon (1950)

Thu, Feb 04, 1965         The Boy Who Caught a Crook (1961)

Fri, Feb 05, 1965           White Feather (1955)

Fri, Feb 12, 1965           Young Mr. Lincoln (1939)

Fri, Feb 19, 1965           Scott of the Antarctic (1954)

Fri, Feb 26, 1965           Jungle Book (1942)

Fri, Mar 05, 1965          Lost Angel (1943)

Fri, Mar 12, 1965          Son of Lassie (1945)

Fri, Mar 19, 1965          The Lone Ranger (1956)

Fri, Mar 26, 1965          The Lost World (1960)

Fri, Apr 02, 1965           Snowfire (1958)

Fri, Apr 09, 1965           Angels in the Outfield (1951)

Fri, Apr 16, 1965           Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm (1939)

Fri, Apr 23, 1965           The Crimson Pirate (1952)

Fri, Apr 30, 1965           Thoroughbreds Don’t Cry (1937)

Fri, May 07, 1965          Rusty Saves a Life (1949)

Fri, May 14, 1965          Penrod’s Double Trouble (1938)

Fri, May 21, 1965          The Palomino (1950)

Fri, Oct 01, 1965            Buffalo Bill (1944)

Fri, Oct 08, 1965            The Adventures of Tom Sawyer (1938)

Fri, Oct 15, 1965            Stanley and Livingstone (1939)

Fri, Oct 22, 1965            The Lost World (1960)

Fri, Oct 29, 1965            Raiders of the Spanish Main (1961)

Fri, Nov 05, 1965           Courage of Lassie (1946)

Fri, Nov 12, 1965           The Pride and the Passion (1957)

Fri, Nov 19, 1965           The Magic Sword (1962)

Fri, Nov 26, 1965           Mister Scoutmaster (1953)

Fri, Dec 03, 1965           The Little Princess (1939)

Fri, Dec 10, 1965           Captain Horatio Hornblower (1951)

Fri, Dec 17, 1965           Seven Cities of Gold (1955)

Fri, Dec 24, 1965           Rip Van Winkle (1964)

Fri, Jan 07, 1966            Treasure of the Golden Condor (1953)

Fri, Jan 14, 1966            Young People (1940)

Fri, Jan 21, 1966            The Flame and the Sword (1964)

Fri, Jan 28, 1966            The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951)

Fri, Feb 11, 1966           Son of Lassie (1945)

Fri, Feb 18, 1966           Susannah of the Mounties (1939)

Fri, Feb 25, 1966           Moby Dick (1956)

Fri, Mar 04, 1966          The Lone Ranger (1956)

Fri, Mar 11, 1966          Sitting Pretty (1948)

Fri, Mar 25, 1966          Aladdin’s Lamp (1964)

Fri, Apr 01, 1966           Prince Valiant (1954)

Fri, Apr 08, 1966           Cheaper by the Dozen (1950)

Fri, Apr 15, 1966           Elephant Boy (1937)

Fri, Apr 22, 1966           Snowfire (1958)

Fri, Apr 29, 1966           The Tender Years (1948)

Fri, Sep 09, 1966           Mission of the Seahawk (1962)

Fri, Sep 16, 1966           Treasure Island (1934)

Fri, Sep 23, 1966           Apache (1954)

Fri, Sep 30, 1966           The Horse Soldiers (1959)

Fri, Oct 07, 1966            The Man in the Iron Mask (1939)

Fri, Oct 14, 1966            Everything’s Ducky (1961)

Fri, Oct 21, 1966            The Kentuckian (1955)

Fri, Oct 28, 1966            Great Expectations (1946)

Fri, Nov 04, 1966           The Lost World (1960)

Fri, Nov 11, 1966           Lad: A Dog (1962)

Fri, Nov 18, 1966           John Paul Jones (1959)

Fri, Nov 25, 1966           The Mudlark (1950)

Fri, Dec 02, 1966           Buffalo Bill (1944)

Fri, Dec 09, 1966           The McConnell Story (1955)

Fri, Dec 16, 1966           The Little Colonel (1935)

Fri, Dec 23, 1966           Sleeping Beauty (1965)

Fri, Dec 30, 1966           Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942)

Fri, Jan 06, 1967            The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Fri, Jan 20, 1967            Drums Along the Mohawk (1939)

Fri, Jan 27, 1967            The Son of Monte Cristo (1940)

Fri, Feb 03, 1967           Western Union (1941)

Fri, Feb 10, 1967           Pony Soldier (1952)

Fri, Feb 17, 1967           The Inspector General (1949)

Fri, Feb 24, 1967           Kit Carson (1940)

Fri, Mar 03, 1967          Mysterious Island (1961)

Fri, Mar 10, 1967          The Last of the Mohicans (1936)

Fri, Mar 24, 1967          Friendly Persuasion (1956)

Fri, Mar 31, 1967          The Gallant Hours (1960)

Fri, Apr 07, 1967           Safe at Home! (1962)

Fri, Apr 14, 1967           My Friend Flicka (1943)

Fri, Apr 21, 1967           It Happens Every Spring (1949)

Fri, Sep 15, 1967           The Sea Hawk (1940)

Fri, Sep 22, 1967           Lad: A Dog (1962)

Fri, Sep 29, 1967           The Mark of Zorro (1940)

Fri, Oct 06, 1967            Smoky (1966)

Fri, Oct 13, 1967            The Corsican Brothers (1941)

Fri, Oct 20, 1967            Thundercloud (1950)

Fri, Oct 27, 1967            The Black Rose (1950)

Fri, Nov 03, 1967           Sink the Bismarck! (1960)

Fri, Nov 10, 1967           Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Fri, Nov 17, 1967           Thunderhead – Son of Flicka (1945)

Fri, Nov 24, 1967           King Richard and the Crusaders (1954)

Fri, Dec 01, 1967           Kidnapped (1938)

Fri, Dec 08, 1967           Francis of Assisi (1961)

Fri, Dec 15, 1967           Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Fri, Dec 29, 1967           The Easy Way (1952)

Fri, Jan 12, 1968            Wee Willie Winkie (1937)

Fri, Jan 19, 1968            John Paul Jones (1959)

Fri, Jan 26, 1968            Calamity Jane (1953)

Fri, Feb 02, 1968           Mysterious Island (1961)

Fri, Feb 16, 1968           The Lone Ranger (1956)

Fri, Feb 23, 1968           The Master of Ballantrae (1953)

Fri, Mar 08, 1968          The Lost World (1960)

Fri, Mar 15, 1968          The Pied Piper (1942)

Fri, Mar 29, 1968          The Lion and the Horse (1952)

Fri, Apr 05, 1968           Mr. Hobbs Takes a Vacation (1962)

Fri, Apr 12, 1968           The Miracle of Our Lady Fatima (1952)

Fri, Apr 26, 1968           Raiders of the Spanish Main (1961)

Sun, Sep 08, 1968         The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Sun, Sep 15, 1968         The Inspector General (1949)

Sun, Sep 22, 1968         The Pied Piper (1942)

Sun, Sep 29, 1968         Captain Horatio Hornblower (1951)

Sun, Oct 06, 1968         Smoky (1966)

Sun, Oct 13, 1968         Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Sun, Oct 20, 1968         Lad: A Dog (1962)

Sun, Oct 27, 1968         Great Expectations (1946)

Sun, Nov 03, 1968        Sergeant York (1941)

Sun, Nov 10, 1968        Buffalo Bill (1944)

Sun, Nov 17, 1968        King Richard and the Crusaders (1954)

Sun, Nov 24, 1968        Mysterious Island (1961)

Sun, Dec 01, 1968         Jungle Book (1942)

Sun, Dec 08, 1968         The Mark of Zorro (1940)

Sun, Dec 15, 1968         John Paul Jones (1959)

Sun, Dec 22, 1968         Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Sun, Dec 29, 1968         Heidi (1937)

Sun, Jan 05, 1969          Kit Carson (1940)

Sun, Jan 12, 1969          Son of Lassie (1945)

Sun, Jan 19, 1969          Sink the Bismarck! (1960)

Sun, Jan 26, 1969          The Lion and the Horse (1952)

Sun, Feb 02, 1969         Francis of Assisi (1961)

Sun, Feb 09, 1969         Western Union (1941)

Sun, Feb 16, 1969         The Palomino (1950)

Sun, Feb 16, 1969         Tobor the Great (1954)

Sun, Feb 23, 1969         The Time Machine (1960)

Sun, Mar 02, 1969        The Lone Ranger (1956)

Sun, Mar 09, 1969        The Lost World (1960)

Sun, Mar 16, 1969        The Master of Ballantrae (1953)

Sun, Mar 23, 1969        Hiawatha (1952)

Sun, Mar 30, 1969        The Song of Bernadette (1943)

Sun, Apr 06, 1969         Stanley and Livingstone (1939)

Sun, Apr 13, 1969         Moby Dick (1956)

Sun, Sep 14, 1969         The Last of the Mohicans (1936)

Sun, Sep 21, 1969         The Mark of Zorro (1940)

Sun, Sep 28, 1969         Son of Lassie (1945)

Sun, Oct 05, 1969         The Lion and the Horse (1952)

Sun, Oct 12, 1969         The Lost World (1960)

Sun, Oct 19, 1969         Flipper’s New Adventure (1964)

Sun, Oct 26, 1969         Buffalo Bill (1944)

Sun, Nov 02, 1969        Maya (1966)

Sun, Nov 09, 1969        Mysterious Island (1961)

Sun, Nov 16, 1969        Jungle Book (1942)

Sun, Nov 23, 1969        Lad: A Dog (1962)

Sun, Nov 30, 1969        Moby Dick (1956)

Sun, Dec 07, 1969         Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Sun, Dec 14, 1969         Smoky (1966)

Sun, Dec 21, 1969         Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Sun, Dec 28, 1969         Heidi (1937)

Sun, Jan 04, 1970          Drums Along the Mohawk (1939)

Sun, Jan 11, 1970          The Son of Monte Cristo (1940)

Sun, Jan 18, 1970          Tobor the Great (1954)

Sun, Jan 18, 1970          The Fabulous World Of Jules Verne (1958)

Sun, Jan 25, 1970          The Fabulous World Of Jules Verne (1958)

Sun, Jan 25, 1970          Snowfire (1958)

Sun, Feb 01, 1970         Sink the Bismarck! (1960)

Sun, Feb 08, 1970         Treasure of the Golden Condor (1953)

Sun, Feb 15, 1970         Fearless Fagen (1952)

Sun, Feb 15, 1970         Gulliver’s Travels (1939)

Sun, Feb 22, 1970         Gulliver’s Travels (1939)

Sun, Feb 22, 1970         King of the Wild Stallions (1959)

Sun, Mar 01, 1970        The Time Machine (1960)

Sun, Mar 08, 1970        Thunderhead – Son of Flicka (1945)

Sun, Mar 08, 1970        Hoppity Goes to Town (1941)

Sun, Mar 15, 1970        Hoppity Goes to Town (1941)

Sun, Mar 15, 1970        The Littlest Hobo (1958)

Sun, Mar 22, 1970        King Richard and the Crusaders (1954)

Sun, Mar 29, 1970        The Song of Bernadette (1943)

Sun, Apr 05, 1970         Kidnapped (1938)

Sun, Apr 12, 1970         The Story of Louis Pasteur (1936)

Mon, Sep 28, 1970       Smoky (1966)

Sun, Oct 04, 1970         Destination Moon (1950)

Sun, Oct 11, 1970         Captains Courageous (1937)

Sun, Oct 18, 1970         It’s a Dog’s Life (1955)

Sun, Oct 25, 1970         Pony Soldier (1952)

Sun, Nov 01, 1970        Flipper’s New Adventure (1964)

Sun, Nov 08, 1970        The Proud Rebel (1958)

Sun, Nov 15, 1970        Hills of Home (1948)

Sun, Nov 22, 1970        Atlantis: The Lost Continent (1961)

Sun, Nov 29, 1970        Jumbo (1962)

Sun, Dec 06, 1970         Gulliver’s Travels (1939)

Sun, Dec 06, 1970         Bill and Coo (1948)

Sun, Dec 13, 1970         Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Sun, Dec 20, 1970         Huckleberry Finn (1939)

Sun, Dec 27, 1970         Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Sun, Jan 03, 1971          Boys Town (1938)

Sun, Jan 10, 1971          Kidnapped (1938)

Sun, Jan 17, 1971          Lad: A Dog (1962)

Sun, Jan 24, 1971          Sink the Bismarck! (1960)

Sun, Jan 31, 1971          Tobor the Great (1954)

Sun, Jan 31, 1971          Return to Oz (1964)

Sun, Feb 07, 1971         The Mark of Zorro (1940)

Sun, Feb 14, 1971         Mysterious Island (1961)

Sun, Feb 21, 1971         Mutiny on the Bounty (1935)

Sun, Feb 28, 1971         Maya (1966)

Sun, Mar 07, 1971        The Lost World (1960)

Sun, Mar 14, 1971        Francis of Assisi (1961)

Sun, Mar 21, 1971        Yellow Jack (1938)

Sun, Mar 28, 1971        Son of Lassie (1945)

Sun, Apr 04, 1971         The Song of Bernadette (1943)

Sun, Apr 11, 1971         Hoppity Goes to Town (1941)

Sun, Sep 12, 1971         The Thief of Bagdad (1940)

Sun, Sep 19, 1971         Brigadoon (1954)

Sun, Sep 26, 1971         The Ghost and Mrs. Muir (1947)

Sun, Oct 03, 1971         The Lost World (1960)

Sun, Oct 10, 1971         Seven Seas to Calais (1962)

Sun, Oct 17, 1971         Mysterious Island (1961)

Sun, Oct 24, 1971         The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Sun, Oct 31, 1971         Tobor the Great (1954)

Sun, Nov 07, 1971        The Mark of Zorro (1940)

Sun, Nov 14, 1971        Atlantis: The Lost Continent (1961)

Sun, Nov 21, 1971        Treasure Island (1934)

Sun, Nov 28, 1971        Sink the Bismarck! (1960)

Sun, Dec 05, 1971         The Wacky World of Mother Goose (1967)

Sun, Dec 05, 1971         Gulliver’s Travels (1939)

Sun, Dec 12, 1971         The Canterville Ghost (1944)

Sun, Dec 19, 1971         Return to Oz (1964)

Sun, Dec 19, 1971         Hoppity Goes to Town (1941)

Sun, Dec 26, 1971         Smoky (1966)

Sun, Jan 02, 1972          The Story of Alexander Graham Bell (1939)

Sun, Jan 09, 1972          Boys Town (1938)

Sun, Jan 16, 1972          Lassie Come Home (1943)

Sun, Jan 23, 1972          The Daydreamer (1968)

Sun, Jan 30, 1972          Young Tom Edison (1940)

Sun, Feb 06, 1972         Captains Courageous (1937)

Sun, Feb 13, 1972         The Time Machine (1960)

Sun, Feb 20, 1972         Lad: A Dog (1962)

Sun, Feb 27, 1972         An Elephant Called Slowly (1969)

Sun, Mar 05, 1972        Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Sun, Mar 12, 1972        Huckleberry Finn (1939)

Sun, Mar 19, 1972        Maya (1966)

Sun, Mar 26, 1972        The Proud Rebel (1958)

Sun, Apr 02, 1972         The Song of Bernadette (1943)

Sun, Apr 09, 1972         Kidnapped (1938)

Sun, Sep 17, 1972         Fearless Fagen (1952)

Sun, Sep 24, 1972         Yellow Jack (1938)

Sun, Oct 01, 1972         Tobor the Great (1954)

Sun, Oct 08, 1972         The Prisoner of Zenda (1937)

Sun, Oct 15, 1972         Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Sun, Oct 22, 1972         Edison the Man (1940)

Sun, Oct 29, 1972         The Canterville Ghost (1944)

Sun, Nov 05, 1972        The Story of Seabiscuit (1949)

Sun, Nov 12, 1972        Namu, the Killer Whale (1966)

Sun, Nov 19, 1972        Hans Christian Andersen (1952)

Sun, Nov 26, 1972        An Elephant Called Slowly (1969)

Sun, Dec 03, 1972         Captains Courageous (1937)

Sun, Dec 10, 1972         The Mark of Zorro (1940)

Sun, Dec 17, 1972         A Christmas Carol (1938)

Sun, Dec 24, 1972         Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Sun, Dec 31, 1972         Stanley and Livingstone (1939)

Sun, Jan 07, 1973          The Story of Alexander Graham Bell (1939)

Sun, Jan 14, 1973          Treasure Island (1934)

Sun, Jan 21, 1973          Atlantis: The Lost Continent (1961)

Sun, Jan 28, 1973          Boys Town (1938)

Sun, Feb 04, 1973         Mutiny on the Bounty (1935)

Sun, Feb 11, 1973         Huckleberry Finn (1939)

Sun, Feb 18, 1973         Lassie Come Home (1943)

Sun, Feb 25, 1973         The Proud Rebel (1958)

Sun, Mar 04, 1973        Sink the Bismarck! (1960)

Sun, Mar 11, 1973        Flipper’s New Adventure (1964)

Sun, Mar 18, 1973        Mysterious Island (1961)

Sun, Mar 25, 1973        My Friend Flicka (1943)

Sun, Apr 01, 1973         The Pride of the Yankees (1942)

Sun, Apr 08, 1973         Maya (1966)

Sun, Apr 15, 1973         Francis of Assisi (1961)

Sun, Sep 02, 1973         Merry Andrew (1958)

Sun, Sep 09, 1973         The Golden Age of Comedy (1957)

Sun, Sep 16, 1973         Fearless Fagen (1952)

Sun, Sep 23, 1973         The Ghost and Mrs. Muir (1947)

Sun, Sep 30, 1973         Tobor the Great (1954)

Sun, Oct 07, 1973         The Thief of Bagdad (1940)

Sun, Oct 14, 1973         The Time Machine (1960)

Sun, Oct 21, 1973         David Copperfield (1935)

Sun, Oct 28, 1973         The Sea Hawk (1940)

Sun, Nov 04, 1973        The Mark of Zorro (1940)

Sun, Nov 11, 1973        Sink the Bismarck! (1960)

Sun, Nov 18, 1973        Wilderness Journey (1970)

Sun, Nov 25, 1973        Treasure Island (1934)

Sun, Dec 02, 1973         A Dispatch from Reuter’s (1940)

Sun, Dec 09, 1973         Cougar Country (1971)

Sun, Dec 16, 1973         Boys Town (1938)

Sun, Dec 23, 1973         A Christmas Carol (1938)

Sun, Dec 30, 1973         Return to Oz (1964)

Sun, Dec 30, 1973         The Blind Bird (1963)

Fri, Jan 04, 1974            Annie Get Your Gun (1950)

Fri, Jan 11, 1974            Namu, the Killer Whale (1966)

Fri, Jan 18, 1974            Pony Soldier (1952)

Fri, Jan 25, 1974            Mutiny on the Bounty (1935)

Sun, Feb 03, 1974         Lassie Come Home (1943)

Sun, Feb 10, 1974         Young Tom Edison (1940)

Sun, Feb 17, 1974         Flipper’s New Adventure (1964)

Sun, Feb 24, 1974         Mysterious Island (1961)

Sun, Mar 03, 1974        Huckleberry Finn (1939)

Sun, Mar 10, 1974        An Elephant Called Slowly (1969)

Sun, Mar 17, 1974        The Proud Rebel (1958)

Sun, Mar 24, 1974        Atlantis: The Lost Continent (1961)

Sun, Mar 31, 1974        Captains Courageous (1937)

Sun, Sep 22, 1974         Gulliver’s Travels (1939)

Fri, Sep 27, 1974           Sink the Bismarck! (1960)

Sun, Sep 29, 1974         Tobor the Great (1954)

Fri, Oct 04, 1974            The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Sun, Oct 06, 1974         Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves (1944)

Fri, Oct 11, 1974            The Time Machine (1960)

Sun, Oct 13, 1974         Hans Christian Andersen (1952)

Fri, Oct 18, 1974            The Black Shield of Falworth (1954)

Sun, Oct 20, 1974         Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Fri, Oct 25, 1974            Cougar Country (1971)

Sun, Oct 27, 1974         My Friend Flicka (1943)

Fri, Nov 01, 1974           The Mark of Zorro (1940)

Sun, Nov 03, 1974        Treasure Island (1934)

Sun, Nov 10, 1974        Mysterious Island (1961)

Fri, Nov 15, 1974           Young Tom Edison (1940)

Sun, Nov 17, 1974        Edison the Man (1940)

Fri, Nov 22, 1974           The Count of Monte Cristo (1934)

Sun, Nov 24, 1974        To Find a Rainbow (1971)

Sun, Dec 01, 1974         Lassie Come Home (1943)

Fri, Dec 06, 1974           The Sea Hawk (1940)

Sun, Dec 08, 1974         Maya (1966)

Fri, Dec 13, 1974           The Proud Rebel (1958)

Sun, Dec 15, 1974         Boys Town (1938)

Fri, Dec 20, 1974           The Story of Alexander Graham Bell (1939)

Sun, Dec 22, 1974         A Christmas Carol (1938)

Fri, Dec 27, 1974           Brigadoon (1954)

Sun, Dec 29, 1974         Hills of Home (1948)

Fri, Jan 03, 1975            A Dispatch from Reuter’s (1940)

Sun, Jan 05, 1975          An Elephant Called Slowly (1969)

Fri, Jan 10, 1975            A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court (1949)

Sun, Jan 12, 1975          Huckleberry Finn (1939)

Fri, Jan 17, 1975            The Human Comedy (1943)

Sun, Jan 19, 1975          Mutiny on the Bounty (1935)

Fri, Jan 24, 1975            The Princess and the Pirate (1944)

Sun, Jan 26, 1975          Wilderness Journey (1970)

Fri, Jan 31, 1975            Beau Geste (1939)

Sun, Feb 02, 1975         Kidnapped (1938)

Fri, Feb 07, 1975           The Sheepman (1958)

Sun, Feb 09, 1975         The Adventures of Tom Sawyer (1938)

Fri, Feb 14, 1975           Two Years Before the Mast (1946)

Sun, Feb 16, 1975         Son of Lassie (1945)

Fri, Feb 21, 1975           Seminole (1953)

Sun, Feb 23, 1975         Atlantis: The Lost Continent (1961)

Sun, Mar 02, 1975        The Captain from Castile (1947)

Fri, Mar 07, 1975          The Plainsman (1936)

Sun, Mar 09, 1975        The Prisoner of Zenda (1937)

Fri, Mar 14, 1975          The Return of Monte Cristo (1946)

Sun, Mar 16, 1975        Northwest Mounted Police (1940)

Sun, Mar 30, 1975        The Song of Bernadette (1943)

Sun, Apr 06, 1975         Captains Courageous (1937)

Fri, Apr 11, 1975           A Time for Every Season (1972)

Fri, Apr 18, 1975           Union Pacific (1939)

Sun, Apr 20, 1975         Flipper’s New Adventure (1964)

Fri, Apr 25, 1975           Wells Fargo (1937)

Sun, Apr 27, 1975         Lilies of the Field (1963)

Fri, May 09, 1975          The Private War of Major Benson (1955)

Fri, May 16, 1975          The Lives of a Bengal Lancer (1935)

Fri, May 23, 1975          Courage of Lassie (1946)

Fri, May 30, 1975          Jumbo (1962)

Fri, Jun 13, 1975            Seven Seas to Calais (1962)

Sun, Oct 05, 1975         The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Sun, Oct 12, 1975         Treasure Galleons (1973)

Sun, Oct 19, 1975         Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Sun, Oct 26, 1975         Namu, the Killer Whale (1966)

Sun, Nov 02, 1975        Sink the Bismarck! (1960)

Sun, Nov 09, 1975        A Time for Every Season (1972)

Sun, Nov 16, 1975        Mysterious Island (1961)

Sun, Nov 23, 1975        The Black Shield of Falworth (1954)

Sun, Nov 30, 1975        Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves (1944)

Sun, Dec 07, 1975         Hoppity Goes to Town (1941)

Sun, Dec 07, 1975         Gulliver’s Travels (1939)

Sun, Dec 14, 1975         The Prince and the Pauper (1937)

Sun, Dec 21, 1975         Come to the Stable (1949)

Sun, Dec 28, 1975         Kingdom of the Clouds (1968)

Sun, Jan 04, 1976          The Daydreamer (1968)

Sun, Jan 11, 1976          An Elephant Called Slowly (1969)

Sun, Jan 18, 1976          Treasure Island (1934)

Sun, Jan 25, 1976          My Friend Flicka (1943)

Sun, Feb 01, 1976         Union Pacific (1939)

Sun, Feb 08, 1976         Lassie Come Home (1943)

Sun, Feb 15, 1976         The Mark of Zorro (1940)

Sun, Feb 22, 1976         Huckleberry Finn (1939)

Sun, Feb 29, 1976         Captains Courageous (1937)

Sun, Mar 07, 1976        The Sheepman (1958)

Sun, Mar 14, 1976        The Secret of Monte Cristo (1961)

Sun, Mar 21, 1976        Son of Lassie (1945)

Sun, Mar 28, 1976        Atlantis: The Lost Continent (1961)

Sun, Apr 04, 1976         The Song of Bernadette (1943)

Sun, Oct 10, 1976         The Mark of Zorro (1940)

Sun, Oct 17, 1976         Bend of the River (1952)

Sun, Oct 24, 1976         The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Sun, Oct 31, 1976         The Canterville Ghost (1944)

Sun, Nov 07, 1976        When Worlds Collide (1951)

Sun, Nov 14, 1976        Saskatchewan (1954)

Sun, Nov 21, 1976        Circus World (1964)

Sun, Nov 28, 1976        Lassie Come Home (1943)

Sun, Dec 05, 1976         Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942)

Sun, Dec 12, 1976         Houdini (1953)

Sun, Dec 19, 1976         A Christmas Carol (1938)

Sun, Dec 26, 1976         Boys Town (1938)

Sun, Jan 09, 1977          The Private War of Major Benson (1955)

Sun, Jan 16, 1977          The Count of Monte Cristo (1934)

Sun, Jan 23, 1977          Treasure Island (1934)

Sun, Jan 30, 1977          Union Pacific (1939)

Sun, Feb 06, 1977         Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Sun, Feb 13, 1977         Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves (1944)

Sun, Feb 20, 1977         Wells Fargo (1937)

Sun, Feb 27, 1977         The Sea Hawk (1940)

Sun, Mar 06, 1977        Mysterious Island (1961)

Sun, Mar 13, 1977        A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court (1949)

Sun, Mar 20, 1977        Sink the Bismarck! (1960)

Sun, Mar 27, 1977        Young Tom Edison (1940)

Sun, Apr 03, 1977         Francis of Assisi (1961)

Sun, Oct 09, 1977         Prince Valiant (1954)

Sun, Oct 16, 1977         Lassie’s Great Adventure (1963)

Sun, Oct 23, 1977         The Mark of Zorro (1940)

Sun, Oct 30, 1977         The Canterville Ghost (1944)

Sun, Nov 06, 1977        Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Sun, Nov 13, 1977        Wells Fargo (1937)

Sun, Nov 20, 1977        Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves (1944)

Sun, Nov 27, 1977        Northwest Mounted Police (1940)

Sun, Dec 04, 1977         Maya (1966)

Sun, Dec 11, 1977         The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Sun, Dec 18, 1977         Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Sun, Dec 25, 1977         A Christmas Carol (1938)

Sun, Jan 01, 1978          Kidnapped (1938)

Sun, Jan 08, 1978          The Sheepman (1958)

Sun, Jan 15, 1978          Treasure Island (1934)

Sun, Jan 22, 1978          Houdini (1953)

Sun, Jan 29, 1978          Moby Dick (1956)

Sun, Feb 05, 1978         Mysterious Island (1961)

Sun, Feb 12, 1978         Young Tom Edison (1940)

Sun, Feb 19, 1978         Saskatchewan (1954)

Sun, Feb 26, 1978         Sink the Bismarck! (1960)

Sun, Mar 05, 1978        When Worlds Collide (1951)

Sun, Mar 12, 1978        Mutiny on the Bounty (1935)

Sun, Mar 19, 1978        Boys Town (1938)

Sun, Mar 26, 1978        Lassie Come Home (1943)

Sun, Apr 02, 1978         Seminole (1953)

Sun, Oct 08, 1978         My Friend Flicka (1943)

Sun, Oct 15, 1978         Drums Along the Mohawk (1939)

Sun, Oct 22, 1978         Mysterious Island (1961)

Sun, Oct 29, 1978         The Canterville Ghost (1944)

Sun, Nov 05, 1978        The Lone Ranger (1956)

Sun, Nov 12, 1978        The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Sun, Nov 19, 1978        The War of the Worlds (1953)

Sun, Nov 26, 1978        Doctor Dolittle (1967)

Sun, Dec 03, 1978         Sink the Bismarck! (1960)

Sun, Dec 10, 1978         Smoky (1966)

Sun, Dec 17, 1978         Union Pacific (1939)

Sun, Dec 24, 1978         A Christmas Carol (1938)

Sun, Dec 31, 1978         A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court (1949)

Sun, Jan 07, 1979          Boys Town (1938)

Sun, Jan 14, 1979          Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves (1944)

Sun, Jan 21, 1979          Buffalo Bill (1944)

Sun, Jan 28, 1979          Treasure Island (1934)

Sun, Feb 04, 1979         The Lone Ranger and the Lost City of Gold (1958)

Sun, Feb 11, 1979         Houdini (1953)

Sun, Feb 18, 1979         When Worlds Collide (1951)

Sun, Feb 25, 1979         Moby Dick (1956)

Sun, Mar 04, 1979        Northwest Passage (1940)

Sun, Mar 11, 1979        The Mark of Zorro (1940)

Sun, Mar 18, 1979        Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Sun, Mar 25, 1979        Lassie’s Great Adventure (1963)

Sun, Apr 01, 1979         Kidnapped (1938)

Sun, Apr 15, 1979         Francis of Assisi (1961)

Sun, Oct 07, 1979         Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves (1944)

Sun, Oct 14, 1979         Prince Valiant (1954)

Sun, Oct 21, 1979         Chad Hanna (1940)

Sun, Oct 28, 1979         The Canterville Ghost (1944)

Sun, Nov 04, 1979        Mysterious Island (1961)

Sun, Nov 11, 1979        Sink the Bismarck! (1960)

Sun, Nov 18, 1979        The Sea Hawk (1940)

Sun, Nov 25, 1979        Crack in the World (1965)

Sun, Dec 02, 1979         The Lone Ranger (1956)

Sun, Dec 09, 1979         My Friend Flicka (1943)

Sun, Dec 16, 1979         Boys Town (1938)

Sun, Dec 23, 1979         A Christmas Carol (1938)

Sun, Dec 30, 1979         Wells Fargo (1937)

Sun, Jan 06, 1980          When Worlds Collide (1951)

Sun, Jan 13, 1980          Moby Dick (1956)

Sun, Jan 20, 1980          Green Grass of Wyoming (1948)

Sun, Jan 27, 1980          Young Tom Edison (1940)

Sun, Feb 03, 1980         Union Pacific (1939)

Sun, Feb 10, 1980         Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Sun, Feb 17, 1980         Brigham Young (1940)

Sun, Feb 24, 1980         The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Sun, Mar 02, 1980        The War of the Worlds (1953)

Sun, Mar 09, 1980        The Pied Piper (1942)

Sun, Mar 23, 1980        The Lone Ranger and the Lost City of Gold (1958)

Sun, Mar 30, 1980        The Mark of Zorro (1940)

Sun, Apr 06, 1980         The Song of Bernadette (1943)

Sun, Apr 13, 1980         Kidnapped (1938)

Sun, Apr 20, 1980         Edison the Man (1940)

Sun, Apr 27, 1980         Stanley and Livingstone (1939)

Sun, Oct 05, 1980         Buffalo Bill (1944)

Sun, Oct 12, 1980         Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves (1944)

Sun, Oct 19, 1980         Drums Along the Mohawk (1939)

Sun, Oct 26, 1980         The Canterville Ghost (1944)

Sun, Nov 02, 1980        Gentle Giant (1967)

Sun, Nov 09, 1980        Mysterious Island (1961)

Sun, Nov 16, 1980        Lad: A Dog (1962)

Sun, Nov 23, 1980        Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

Sun, Nov 30, 1980        Treasure Island (1934)

Sun, Dec 07, 1980         The Pied Piper (1942)

Sun, Dec 14, 1980         Boys Town (1938)

Sun, Dec 21, 1980         A Christmas Carol (1938)

Sun, Dec 28, 1980         The Story of Alexander Graham Bell (1939)

Sun, Jan 04, 1981          My Brother Talks to Horses (1947)

Sun, Jan 11, 1981          Northwest Mounted Police (1940)

Sun, Jan 25, 1981          A Boy Ten Feet Tall (1963)

Sun, Feb 01, 1981         The Mark of Zorro (1940)

Sun, Feb 08, 1981         The War of the Worlds (1953)

Sun, Feb 15, 1981         Island of the Blue Dolphins (1964)

Sun, Feb 22, 1981         Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Sun, Mar 01, 1981        The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Sun, Mar 08, 1981        Sink the Bismarck! (1960)

Sun, Mar 15, 1981        Moby Dick (1956)

Sun, Mar 22, 1981        Crack in the World (1965)

Sun, Mar 29, 1981        Captain Blood (1935)

Sun, Apr 05, 1981         The Black Shield of Falworth (1954)

Sun, Apr 12, 1981         My Friend Flicka (1943)

Sun, Apr 19, 1981         The Song of Bernadette (1943)

Sun, Apr 26, 1981         A Dispatch from Reuter’s (1940)

Sun, Oct 04, 1981         The Flame and the Arrow (1950)

Sun, Oct 11, 1981         Gentle Giant (1967)

Sun, Oct 18, 1981         Mysterious Island (1961)

Sun, Oct 25, 1981         Houdini (1953)

Sun, Nov 01, 1981        The Last of the Mohicans (1977)

Sun, Nov 08, 1981        The Lone Ranger (1956)

Sun, Nov 15, 1981        The Crimson Pirate (1952)

Sun, Nov 22, 1981        When the North Wind Blows (1974)

Sun, Nov 29, 1981        Drums Along the Mohawk (1939)

Sun, Dec 06, 1981         Smoky (1966)

Sun, Dec 13, 1981         Boys Town (1938)

Sun, Dec 20, 1981         A Christmas Carol (1938)

Sun, Dec 27, 1981         The Story of Alexander Graham Bell (1939)

Sun, Jan 03, 1982          Chad Hanna (1940)

Sun, Jan 10, 1982          Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Sun, Jan 17, 1982          Lad: A Dog (1962)

Sun, Jan 24, 1982          The Mark of Zorro (1940)

Sun, Jan 31, 1982          When Worlds Collide (1951)

Sun, Feb 07, 1982         The Sun Comes Up (1949)

Sun, Feb 14, 1982         The War of the Worlds (1953)

Sun, Feb 21, 1982         The Adventures of Frontier Fremont (1976)

Sun, Feb 28, 1982         The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Sun, Mar 07, 1982        Crack in the World (1965)

Sun, Mar 14, 1982        Sink the Bismarck! (1960)

Sun, Mar 21, 1982        Moby Dick (1956)

Sun, Apr 04, 1982         A Boy Ten Feet Tall (1963)

Sun, Apr 11, 1982         Treasure Island (1934)

Sun, Apr 18, 1982         Island of the Blue Dolphins (1964)

Sun, Apr 25, 1982         Young Tom Edison (1940)

Sun, Oct 03, 1982         Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves (1944)

Sun, Oct 10, 1982         Drums Along the Mohawk (1939)

Sun, Oct 17, 1982         Union Pacific (1939)

Sun, Oct 24, 1982         Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Sun, Oct 31, 1982         My Friend Flicka (1943)

Sun, Nov 07, 1982        The Prince and the Pauper (1937)

Sun, Nov 14, 1982        Lad: A Dog (1962)

Sun, Nov 21, 1982        Rio Grande (1950)

Sun, Nov 28, 1982        Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

Sun, Dec 05, 1982         The Sun Comes Up (1949)

Sun, Dec 12, 1982         Boys Town (1938)

Sun, Dec 19, 1982         A Christmas Carol (1938)

Sun, Dec 26, 1982         The Mark of Zorro (1940)

Sun, Jan 02, 1983          Captain Blood (1935)

Sun, Jan 09, 1983          When the North Wind Blows (1974)

Sun, Jan 16, 1983          Crack in the World (1965)

Sun, Jan 23, 1983          Moby Dick (1956)

Sun, Jan 30, 1983          The Sea Hawk (1940)

Sun, Feb 06, 1983         When Worlds Collide (1951)

Sun, Feb 13, 1983         The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Sun, Feb 20, 1983         The War of the Worlds (1953)

Sun, Feb 27, 1983         Smoky (1966)

Sun, Mar 06, 1983        Gentle Giant (1967)

Sun, Apr 03, 1983         Stanley and Livingstone (1939)

Sun, Oct 09, 1983         Treasure Island (1934)

Sun, Oct 16, 1983         Buffalo Bill (1944)

Sun, Oct 23, 1983         The Last of the Mohicans (1977)

Sun, Oct 30, 1983         The Canterville Ghost (1944)

Sun, Nov 06, 1983        Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Sun, Nov 13, 1983        The War of the Worlds (1953)

Sun, Nov 20, 1983        The Macahans (1976)

Sun, Nov 27, 1983        Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea (1961)

Sun, Dec 04, 1983         Mountain Man (1976)

Sun, Dec 11, 1983         Captain Blood (1935)

Sun, Dec 18, 1983         Shenandoah (1965)

Sun, Dec 25, 1983         A Christmas Carol (1938)

Sun, Jan 01, 1984          The Lone Ranger (1956)

Sun, Jan 08, 1984          The Desert Rats (1953)

Sun, Jan 15, 1984          The Enemy Below (1957)

Sun, Jan 22, 1984          Broken Arrow (1950)

Sun, Jan 29, 1984          Red Skies of Montana (1952)

Sun, Feb 05, 1984         Father Goose (1964)

Sun, Feb 19, 1984         The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Sun, Feb 26, 1984         Stowaway to the Moon (1975)

Sun, Mar 04, 1984        For the Love of Benji (1977)

Sun, Mar 11, 1984        The Sea Hawk (1940)

Sun, Apr 15, 1984         Moby Dick (1956)

Sun, Apr 22, 1984         Cheaper by the Dozen (1950)

Sun, Apr 29, 1984         Island of the Blue Dolphins (1964)

Sun, Oct 07, 1984         Crack in the World (1965)

Sun, Oct 14, 1984         Drums Along the Mohawk (1939)

Sun, Oct 21, 1984         Lad: A Dog (1962)

Sun, Oct 28, 1984         Buffalo Bill (1944)

Sun, Nov 04, 1984        The Adventures of Frontier Fremont (1976)

Sun, Nov 11, 1984        The War of the Worlds (1953)

Sun, Nov 18, 1984        Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea (1961)

Thu, Nov 22, 1984        Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)

Sun, Nov 25, 1984        Shenandoah (1965)

Sun, Dec 02, 1984         Doctor Dolittle (1967)

Sun, Dec 09, 1984         Chad Hanna (1940)

Tue, Dec 11, 1984         Three Godfathers (1948)

Sun, Dec 16, 1984         A Boy Ten Feet Tall (1963)

Sun, Dec 23, 1984         A Christmas Carol (1938)

Sun, Dec 30, 1984         Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves (1944)

Sun, Jan 06, 1985          The Lone Ranger and the Lost City of Gold (1958)

Sun, Jan 13, 1985          Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines (1965)

Sun, Jan 20, 1985          The Sea Hawk (1940)

Sun, Feb 03, 1985         The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Sun, Feb 10, 1985         The Black Swan (1942)

Sun, Feb 17, 1985         Father Goose (1964)

Sun, Feb 24, 1985         Stowaway to the Moon (1975)

Sun, Mar 03, 1985        The Last of the Mohicans (1977)

Sun, Mar 10, 1985        The Enemy Below (1957)

Sun, Mar 24, 1985        The Desert Fox (1951)

Sun, Apr 07, 1985         The Mark of Zorro (1940)

Sun, Apr 14, 1985         Gentle Giant (1967)

Sun, Apr 21, 1985         Moby Dick (1956)

Sun, Apr 28, 1985         Treasure Island (1934)

Sun, Oct 13, 1985         For the Love of Benji (1977)

Sun, Oct 20, 1985         The Lost World (1960)

Sun, Oct 27, 1985         The Crimson Pirate (1952)

Sun, Nov 03, 1985        Conrack (1974)

Sun, Nov 10, 1985        The Black Rose (1950)

Sun, Nov 17, 1985        Drums Along the Mohawk (1939)

Sun, Nov 24, 1985        Broken Arrow (1950)

Sun, Dec 01, 1985         Father Goose (1964)

Sun, Dec 08, 1985         Lad: A Dog (1962)

Sun, Dec 15, 1985         Chad Hanna (1940)

Sun, Dec 22, 1985         Living Free (1972)

Sun, Dec 29, 1985         The Sun Comes Up (1949)

Sun, Jan 05, 1986          The Adventures of Frontier Fremont (1976)

Sun, Jan 12, 1986          Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea (1961)

Sun, Jan 19, 1986          Island of the Blue Dolphins (1964)

Sun, Jan 26, 1986          The Prince and the Pauper (1937)

Sun, Feb 02, 1986         Stanley and Livingstone (1939)

Sun, Feb 09, 1986         Cheaper by the Dozen (1950)

Sun, Feb 16, 1986         The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Sun, Feb 23, 1986         Mutiny on the Bounty (1935)

Sun, Mar 02, 1986        Boys Town (1938)

Sun, Mar 30, 1986        Buffalo Bill (1944)

Sun, Apr 06, 1986         Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines (1965)

Sun, Oct 12, 1986         The Scarlet Pimpernel (1934)

Sun, Oct 19, 1986         The War of the Worlds (1953)

Sun, Oct 26, 1986         The Sea Hawk (1940)

Sun, Nov 02, 1986        Knute Rockne: All American (1940)

Sun, Nov 09, 1986        Rio Grande (1950)

Sun, Nov 16, 1986        Operation Petticoat (1959)

Sun, Nov 23, 1986        PT 109 (1963)

Sun, Nov 30, 1986        The Wild and the Free (1980)

Sun, Dec 07, 1986         Chad Hanna (1940)

Sun, Dec 14, 1986         The Incredible Mr. Limpet (1964)

Sun, Dec 21, 1986         Hans Brinker (1969)

Sun, Dec 28, 1986         Stowaway to the Moon (1975)

Sun, Jan 04, 1987          Gay Purr-ee (1962)

Sun, Jan 11, 1987          The Black Rose (1950)

Sun, Jan 18, 1987          Here Comes the Tigers (1978)

Sun, Jan 25, 1987          The Charge of the Light Brigade (1936)

Sun, Feb 01, 1987         Matilda (1978)

Sun, Feb 08, 1987         The Bad News Bears in Breaking Training (1977)

Sun, Feb 15, 1987         The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Sun, Feb 22, 1987         Conrack (1974)

Sun, Mar 01, 1987        A Minor Miracle (1983)

Sun, Mar 15, 1987        The Last of the Mohicans (1977)

Sun, Apr 05, 1987         The Lost World (1960)

Sun, Oct 11, 1987         Heidi’s Song (1982)

Sun, Oct 18, 1987         Benji (1974)

Sun, Oct 25, 1987         The Black Stallion Returns (1983)

Sun, Nov 01, 1987        Moby Dick (1956)

Sun, Nov 08, 1987        Drums Along the Mohawk (1939)

Sun, Nov 15, 1987        The War of the Worlds (1953)

Sun, Nov 22, 1987        The Mark of Zorro (1974)

Sun, Nov 29, 1987        Great Expectations (1974)

Sun, Dec 06, 1987         My Friend Flicka (1943)

Sun, Dec 13, 1987         The Magic of Lassie (1978)

Sun, Dec 20, 1987         Hans Brinker (1969)

Sun, Dec 27, 1987         The Black Swan (1942)

Sun, Jan 03, 1988          Mister Scoutmaster (1953)

Sun, Jan 10, 1988          Stowaway to the Moon (1975)

Sun, Jan 17, 1988          Little Lord Fauntleroy (1980)

Sun, Jan 24, 1988          A Little Princess (1973)

Sun, Jan 31, 1988          The Red Pony (1949)

Sun, Feb 07, 1988         The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Sun, Feb 14, 1988         Boys Town (1938)

Sun, Feb 21, 1988         The Crimson Pirate (1952)

Sun, Feb 28, 1988         King of the Khyber Rifles (1953)

Sun, Mar 27, 1988        For the Love of Benji (1977)

Sun, Apr 03, 1988         The Sun Comes Up (1949)

Sun, Oct 09, 1988         Arabian Adventure (1979)

Sun, Oct 16, 1988         The Sun Comes Up (1949)

Sun, Oct 23, 1988         Here Comes the Tigers (1978)

Sun, Oct 30, 1988         The Desert Fox (1951)

Sun, Nov 06, 1988        The Man in the Iron Mask (1977)

Sun, Nov 13, 1988        The Red Pony (1949)

Sun, Nov 20, 1988        Great Expectations (1974)

Sun, Nov 27, 1988        The Black Swan (1942)

Sun, Dec 04, 1988         Ring of Bright Water (1969)

Sun, Dec 11, 1988         Smoky (1966)

Sun, Dec 18, 1988         Benji (1974)

Sun, Dec 25, 1988         Hans Brinker (1969)

Sun, Jan 01, 1989          Living Free (1972)

Sun, Jan 08, 1989          The Wild and the Free (1980)

Sun, Jan 15, 1989          Little Lord Fauntleroy (1980)

Sun, Jan 22, 1989          A Little Princess (1973)

Sun, Jan 29, 1989          Mister Scoutmaster (1953)

Sun, Feb 05, 1989         The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Sun, Feb 12, 1989         Cheaper by the Dozen (1950)

Sun, Feb 19, 1989         Lad: A Dog (1962)

Sun, Feb 26, 1989         Moby Dick (1956)

Sun, Apr 02, 1989         A Tale of Two Cities (1980)

Sun, Oct 08, 1989         Great Expectations (1974)

Sun, Oct 15, 1989         Hiawatha (1952)

Sun, Oct 22, 1989         Smoky (1966)

Sun, Oct 29, 1989         Arabian Adventure (1979)

Sun, Nov 05, 1989        Father Goose (1964)

Sun, Nov 12, 1989        Mister Scoutmaster (1953)

Sun, Nov 19, 1989        The Lost World (1960)

Sun, Nov 26, 1989        Lad: A Dog (1962)

Sun, Dec 03, 1989         Pony Soldier (1952)

Sun, Dec 10, 1989         The Charge of the Light Brigade (1936)

Sun, Dec 17, 1989         David Copperfield (1970)

Sun, Dec 24, 1989         A Child Called Jesus (1987)

Sun, Dec 31, 1989         A Minor Miracle (1983)

Sun, Jan 07, 1990          Stowaway to the Moon (1975)

Sun, Jan 14, 1990          For the Love of Benji (1977)

Sun, Jan 21, 1990          Moby Dick (1956)

Sun, Jan 28, 1990          A Little Princess (1973)

Sun, Feb 04, 1990         The Time Machine (1978)

Sun, Feb 11, 1990         The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Sun, Feb 18, 1990         Mutiny on the Bounty (1935)

Sun, Feb 25, 1990         The Sea Hawk (1940)

Sun, Apr 08, 1990         Ring of Bright Water (1969)

Sun, Oct 07, 1990         Lad: A Dog (1962)

Sun, Oct 14, 1990         Hiawatha (1952)

Sun, Oct 21, 1990         Knute Rockne: All American (1940)

Sun, Oct 28, 1990         John Paul Jones (1959)

Sun, Nov 04, 1990        The Remarkable Mr. Pennypacker (1959)

Sun, Nov 11, 1990        Boys Town (1938)

Sun, Nov 18, 1990        Mister 880 (1950)

Sun, Nov 25, 1990        Mutiny on the Bounty (1935)

Sun, Dec 02, 1990         Northwest Passage (1940)

Sun, Dec 09, 1990         Great Expectations (1974)

Sun, Dec 16, 1990         Come to the Stable (1949)

Sun, Dec 23, 1990         A Child Called Jesus (1987)

Mon, Dec 24, 1990       It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

Sun, Dec 30, 1990         The Music Man (1962)

Sun, Jan 13, 1991          Little Women (1949)

Sun, Jan 20, 1991          The Charge of the Light Brigade (1936)

Sun, Jan 27, 1991          Oklahoma! (1955)

Sun, Feb 03, 1991         Jungle Book (1942)

Sun, Feb 10, 1991         The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Sun, Feb 17, 1991         The Sea Hawk (1940)

Sun, Feb 24, 1991         Captain Blood (1935)

Sun, Oct 13, 1991         Cheaper by the Dozen (1950)

Sun, Oct 20, 1991         The Sword in the Stone (1963)

Sun, Oct 27, 1991         Little Women (1949)

Sun, Nov 03, 1991        The Muppet Movie (1979)

Sun, Nov 10, 1991        High Noon (1952)

Sun, Nov 17, 1991        Father Goose (1964)

Sun, Nov 24, 1991        Robin Hood (1973)

Sun, Dec 01, 1991         Sergeant York (1941)

Sun, Dec 08, 1991         The Small Miracle (1974)

Sun, Dec 15, 1991         Pete’s Dragon (1977)

Sun, Dec 22, 1991         The Bells of St. Mary’s (1945)

Tue, Dec 24, 1991         It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

Tue, Dec 24, 1991         Scrooge (1951)

Sun, Dec 29, 1991         Treasure Island (1990)

Sun, Jan 12, 1992          The Charge of the Light Brigade (1936)

Sun, Jan 26, 1992          Jungle Book (1942)

Sun, Feb 02, 1992         The Count of Monte Cristo (1975)

Sun, Feb 09, 1992         The President’s Lady (1953)

Sun, Feb 16, 1992         The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Sun, Feb 23, 1992         Captain Blood (1935)

Sun, Mar 01, 1992        Life with Father (1947)

Sun, Oct 11, 1992         The Adventures of Tom Sawyer (1938)

Sun, Oct 25, 1992         City Beneath the Sea (1971)

Sun, Nov 01, 1992        Robin Hood (1973)

Sun, Nov 08, 1992        The Muppet Movie (1979)

Sun, Nov 15, 1992        Pete’s Dragon (1977)

Sun, Nov 22, 1992        The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Wed, Nov 25, 1992      Batteries Not Included (1987)

Thu, Nov 26, 1992        The Thanksgiving Promise (1986)

Sun, Nov 29, 1992        Mother Goose Rock ‘n’ Rhyme (1990)

Sun, Dec 06, 1992         The Sword in the Stone (1963)

Sun, Dec 13, 1992         One Magic Christmas (1985)

Sun, Dec 20, 1992         Christmas in Connecticut (1945)

Sun, Dec 20, 1992         Meet John Doe (1941)

Thu, Dec 24, 1992         It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

Thu, Dec 24, 1992         Scrooge (1951)

Sun, Dec 27, 1992         Courage Mountain (1990)

Sun, Jan 03, 1993          The Music Man (1962)

Sun, Jan 10, 1993          Great Expectations (1974)

Sun, Jan 24, 1993          Jungle Book (1942)

Sun, Feb 07, 1993         Father Goose (1964)

Sun, Feb 14, 1993         Life with Father (1947)

Sun, Feb 21, 1993         High Noon (1952)

Sun, Feb 28, 1993         Harry and the Hendersons (1987)

Thu, Nov 25, 1993        Lassie Come Home (1943)

Thu, Nov 25, 1993        Father Goose (1964)

Thu, Nov 25, 1993        Harry and the Hendersons (1987)

Thu, Nov 25, 1993        All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989)

Sun, Nov 28, 1993        High Noon (1952)

Sun, Dec 05, 1993         White Fang (1991)

Sun, Dec 05, 1993         My Fair Lady (1964)

Sun, Dec 12, 1993         Prancer (1989)

Sun, Dec 12, 1993         A Boy Named Charlie Brown (1969)

Sun, Dec 19, 1993         The Bells of St. Mary’s (1945)

Sun, Dec 19, 1993         White Christmas (1954)

Fri, Dec 24, 1993           Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Fri, Dec 24, 1993           Scrooge (1951)

Thu, Nov 24, 1994        The Sword in the Stone (1963)

Thu, Nov 24, 1994        Doctor Dolittle (1967)

Thu, Nov 24, 1994        Swiss Family Robinson (1960)

Thu, Nov 24, 1994        White Fang (1991)

Sun, Dec 04, 1994         The Apple Dumpling Gang

Sun, Dec 04, 1994         Made in Heaven (1987)

Sun, Dec 11, 1994         One Magic Christmas (1985)

Sun, Dec 11, 1994         Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Sun, Dec 18, 1994         All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989)

Sat, Dec 24, 1994          Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Sat, Dec 24, 1994          Scrooge (1951)

Sun, Dec 03, 1995         The Rescuers (1977)

Sun, Dec 03, 1995         White Fang (1991)

Sun, Dec 10, 1995         All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989)

Sun, Dec 10, 1995         Benji the Hunted (1987)

Sun, Dec 17, 1995         It Nearly Wasn’t Christmas (1989)

Sun, Dec 17, 1995         Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Sun, Dec 17, 1995         White Christmas (1954)

Sun, Dec 24, 1995         Babes in Toyland (1961)

Sun, Dec 24, 1995         The Bishop’s Wife (1947)

Sun, Dec 24, 1995         Scrooge (1951)

Sun, Dec 01, 1996         The Rescuers (1977)

Sun, Dec 01, 1996         The Absent-Minded Professor (1961)

Sun, Dec 08, 1996         Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)

Sun, Dec 08, 1996         White Fang (1991)

Sun, Dec 08, 1996         The Bear (1989)

Sun, Dec 15, 1996         One Magic Christmas (1985)

Sun, Dec 15, 1996         Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Sun, Dec 15, 1996         Christmas in Connecticut (1945)

Sun, Dec 22, 1996         Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

Sun, Dec 22, 1996         A Christmas Story (1983)

Sun, Dec 22, 1996         White Christmas (1954)

Tue, Dec 24, 1996         Scrooge (1951)

Sun, Nov 30, 1997        Dumbo (1941)

Sun, Nov 30, 1997        White Fang (1991)

Sun, Dec 07, 1997         The Rocketeer (1991)

Sun, Dec 07, 1997         The Bear (1988)

Sun, Dec 14, 1997         Oh! Heavenly Dog (1980)

Sun, Dec 14, 1997         Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Sun, Dec 21, 1997         The Rescuers Down Under (1990)

Sun, Dec 21, 1997         White Christmas (1954)

Wed, Dec 24, 1997       Scrooge (1970)

Sun, Nov 29, 1998        Oh! Heavenly Dog (1980)

Sun, Nov 29, 1998        Robin Hood (1991)

Sun, Dec 06, 1998         The Bear (1988)

Sun, Dec 06, 1998         White Christmas (1954)

Sun, Dec 13, 1998         The Rocketeer (1991)

Sun, Dec 13, 1998         A Christmas Carol (1984)

Sun, Dec 20, 1998         Scrooge (1970)

Sun, Dec 20, 1998         Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Thu, Dec 24, 1998         Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Sun, Dec 05, 1999         Oh! Heavenly Dog (1980)

Sun, Dec 05, 1999         The Bear (1988)

Sun, Dec 12, 1999         A Christmas Carol (1997)

Sun, Dec 12, 1999         Scrooge (1970)

Sun, Dec 19, 1999         White Christmas (1954)

Sun, Dec 19, 1999         A Christmas Carol (1984)

Fri, Dec 24, 1999           Scrooge (1970)

Sun, Dec 26, 1999         Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

Sun, Dec 03, 2000         The Bear (1988)

Sun, Dec 03, 2000         Iron Will (1994)

Sun, Dec 10, 2000         March of the Wooden Soldiers (1934)

Sun, Dec 10, 2000         Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Sun, Dec 17, 2000         How the Toys Saved Christmas (1996)

Sun, Dec 17, 2000         A Christmas Carol (1984)

Sun, Dec 24, 2000         White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf (1994)

Sun, Dec 24, 2000         Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

Sun, Dec 24, 2000         A Christmas Carol (1984)

Mon, Dec 25, 2000       Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Fri, Dec 08, 2017           Scrooge (1951)

Sun, Dec 24, 2017         Scrooge (1951)

Thu, Nov 22, 2018        Big (1988)

Sun, Nov 25, 2018        Big (1988)

Fri, Dec 14, 2018           Scrooge (1951)

Sun, Dec 16, 2018         Scrooge (1951)

Mon, Dec 31, 2018       Duck Soup (1933)

Mon, Dec 31, 2018       Horse Feathers (1932)

Sun, Jan 06, 2019          Duck Soup (1933)

Sun, Jan 06, 2019          Horse Feathers (1932)

Sun, Feb 10, 2019         It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963)

Fri, Dec 13, 2019           Holiday Inn (1942)

Sun, Dec 15, 2019         Holiday Inn (1942)

Tue, Dec 31, 2019         Monkey Business (1931)

Tue, Dec 31, 2019         Animal Crackers (1930)

Fri, Jan 03, 2020            Animal Crackers (1930)

Sun, Jan 05, 2020          Monkey Business (1931)