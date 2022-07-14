EVANSTON, Ill. — Metra says a woman was struck and killed by a train in Evanston Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. just north of Central Street.

Details remain limited, but trains are shut down in both directions north of Central Street, the transit company stated. Commuters should avoid the area of Livingston Street & Green Bay Road due to the collision.

Evanston police are on scene.

The train was traveling inbound from Waukegan to Oglivie.

This is a developing story. Check back with WGN News for updates.