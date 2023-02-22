EVANSTON — Newly discovered surveillance video shows the SUV linked to a hit-and-run in Evanston that left a beloved business owner with a fractured skull.

Police are still looking for the driver behind the wheel.

“It’s concerning to us at the police department and the community,” said Sgt. Scott Sophier with Evanston police. “We’ve heard from multiple members of the community, multiple business owners on the block as well as the victim’s family. All we’ve heard, overwhelmingly, is that she is an incredible individual who is very loved and there’s a lot of people concerned about and supporting her at this time.”

Yun Park, 53, the longtime owner of Soapie’s Dry Cleaning and Tailoring in Evanston and the president of the Main-Dempster Mile’s Board of Directors, continues to recover from a head injury at a rehabilitation center.

Yun Park

“She was unable to describe, precisely, what had occurred at that time on Feb. 8, so that was the initial belief that she had fallen,” Sophier said. “How she fell didn’t sound like anybody knew at the time, but then, on Feb. 18, that video was discovered and the police department was notified.”

Around 6:20 a.m. on Feb. 8, surveillance video from a nearby business shows Park crossing Chicago Avenue westbound at Dempster when a white SUV turning left from Dempster onto Chicago hits her and keeps going.

“The victim was struck by the front passenger side of this white SUV and it would be believed there would be evidence of that impact on the vehicle,” Sophier said.

A passing driver saw Park lying in the street and called 911.

The surveillance video was discovered more than a week after the incident by Park’s daughter. Now in the hands of Evanston police, authorities are asking for help solving the case.

“A lot of video evidence can be short-lived and based on the circumstances we were, unfortunately, behind at the start of this investigation,” Sophier said. “So the sooner people can check for that potential video evidence, that would be very beneficial to us.”

Evanston Police say anyone with tips on the hit-and-run can call (847) 866-5079.