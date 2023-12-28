EVANSTON, Ill. — Evanston police say about 20 vehicles, mostly Kias and Hyundais, have been targeted by thieves since the holiday weekend.

The rash of car thefts has unnerved vehicle owners like Bridget Forbes, who lives on Chicago’s South Side but frequents Evanston.

“We’re all at risk driving a Kia,” she told WGN News on Thursday. “It makes me want to actually get rid of it.”

While Forbes says she would like to drive a less-targeted vehicle, she feels her options are limited with an extended family.

“The main reason why we have this Kia is because we have five kids, so there’s seven of us,” Forbes said. “So there’s only so many vehicles that will fit us and leave room for at least one friend.”

Commander Ryan Glew with the Evanston Police Department said he doesn’t believe there’s a part of town that has been spared.

“This is definitely much more prolific than what we’ve experienced since this trend began,” Glew said. “Since yesterday morning, probably another 10.”

The thefts appeared after a viral social media trend pointed to how companies failed to install a basic anti-theft technology. According to Glew, many of these vehicles are recovered before the owners report them missing because they’re only used briefly.

“They’re stolen to be used in other crimes or just for lack of a better term, maybe joyriding,” Glew said.

Still, hearing about the rise in the number of Kias and Hyundais thefts being broken concerns Forbes. While she says she hasn’t been directly impacted, she knows of others who have.

“We had a neighbor who had her car stolen days after being diagnosed with a brain tumor,” she said. “Somebody who needs their car more than ever.”

No one has been arrested in connection to these car thefts.

Police recommend Kia and Hyundai owners get a wheel lock to prevent their vehicle from being stolen.