EVANSTON, Ill. — A transgender activist from Evanston has disappeared and family and friends are pleading for help in the search.

Family said the last time they spoke to Elise Malary, 31, was on March 9. Police said she was last seen on the 700 block of Hinman Avenue.

According to Block Club Chicago — Malary is a known activist in the LGBTQ community, and advocate for the trans community, who quit her job at the Civil Rights Bureau of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office the day before she went missing.

Evanston detectives told her sister that they visited Malary’s apartment and found the front and back doors unlocked.

Malary is about 6 feet tall and weighs around 145 pounds.

Evanston police has not determined any foul play.

Anyone with any information about Malary’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040 or Text-A-Tip to CRIME (274637) and then start your message with EPDTIP.

Elise Malary, 31, was last seen in Evanston and her family is pleading for help.