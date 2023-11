EVANSTON, Ill. — A Skokie man has been charged after four bomb threats in Evanston.

Jabos Spiro, 23, is facing four counts of disorderly conduct.

Four bomb threats were reported to the Evanston police between Sept. 12 and Oct. 3.

The first two threats targeting the Evanston Library on Sept. 12 and 14.

The third and fourth threats took place at a McDonald’s in the 1900 block of Dempster Street on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3.

Spiro turned himself into Evanston police.