EVANSTON, Ill. — Evanston’s Land Use Commission met before a packed crowd of residents Wednesday evening to discuss Northwestern University’s proposed renovations to Ryan Field.

Northwestern is proposing an $800 million project where Ryan Field will essentially be torn down, and replaced with a new, state-of-the-art field. Representatives from the university spoke during the Land Use Commission meeting to relay that the new stadium would be built without any taxpayer dollars, while also providing huge economic relief for the area.

A major point of conversation Wednesday was based around Northwestern asking for a ‘zoning text amendment,’ which would allow the new venue to play host to six concert events in order to help foot the bill for the proposed renovations.

Also of note, university officials said the new stadium would actually have 12,000 less seats than the current edition of Ryan Field, but would also be more than fully equipped to handle accessibility issues for all.

Another Land Use Commission meeting is planned for further discussion on Sept. 27.