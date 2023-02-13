EVANSTON, Ill. — A 66-year-old Gurnee man allegedly shot at a 39-year-old Wheeling man amid a financial dispute in Evanston, police said Monday.

It happened Sunday just before 4:10 p.m. in the area of Ashland Avenue and Payne Street.

Both men were standing in the parking lot of the Evanston Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses when the 66-year-old suspect produced a firearm. Amid what police called “an alleged financial deal gone wrong,” the suspect fired two rounds at the victim while a struggle over the gun ensued.

The victim and the victim’s brother were able to subdue the suspect, police added.

Besides the victim’s minor hand injury, no one else was injured during the incident.

Police did not offer any additional details about what led to the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

Charges are expected and should be announced on Tuesday, police said.