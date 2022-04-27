EVANSTON, Ill. — An arson investigation is underway after two vehicles were set ablaze last week in Evanston, police said Wednesday.

On April 19, around 8:15 p.m., police responded to the 2300 block of Sherman Avenue for a car fire. Arriving officers found two vehicles — a Nissan and a Toyota — partially engulfed.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, but a third vehicle suffered heat damage.

No one was hurt.

Authorities released surveillance footage of the crime. Video shows the suspect approaching the vehicles on foot, pouring accelerant on the hoods, and then lighting the automobiles on fire.

The suspect then runs away from the scene.

Anyone with information should contact police at (847)866-5040 or text a tip to CRIME (274637).