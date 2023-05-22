Police respond to a Whole Foods in downtown Evanston following reports of a bomb threat on Monday, May 22, 2023.

EVANSTON, Ill. — An ‘all clear’ has been given by Evanston police investigating a lunchtime bomb threat at a downtown Whole Foods on Monday.

According to police, an employee of Whole Foods, located in the 1600 block of Chicago Ave., received a call that bomb had been placed inside the store. The building was evacuated and road closures were implemented on Chicago Avenue and Church Street.

Authorities, including the Cook County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad and K9 dog/handler team, canvassed the area but the threat was unfounded.

Police cleared the scene just after 1:20 p.m. All traffic restrictions were lifted.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the police at (847) 866-5040, FBI Chicago at (312) 421-6700, or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) with EPDTIP.

SkyCam 9 flew above the scene.