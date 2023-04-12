EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern University has issued a shelter and place alert after 2 people were shot Wednesday evening just south of the university’s Evanston campus.

According to a tweet, the university said police are investigating shots fired at Clark Street Beach. Evanston police said it happened in the 1800 block of Sheridan Road.

Two people, who aren’t Northwestern students, were shot, according to the Evanston Police Department. They were taken to a local hospital in unknown conditions.

The suspects involved in the shooting went north towards campus.

Evanston police said the shooting isn’t affiliated with the university and there is no indication of an active shooter.

No one has been taken into custody yet, but Evanston police said there doesn’t appear to be an ongoing threat.

Northwestern said police are looking for four people who went north on Sheridan Road in a sedan.

The university is asking people to shelter in place until further notice.

Sheridan Road is closed between Davis and Clark as detectives investigate.

This story will be updated.