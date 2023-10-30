EVANSTON — Northwestern University is coming to the table with Evanston residents Monday to unveil their latest concessions for the new proposed Ryan Field.

Northwestern University wants to tear down 97-year-old Ryan Field to replace it with a brand new privately funded $800 million stadium, one at which they also want to host concerts and other events.

Some residents have been campaigning for the plug to be pulled on that plan, citing a variety of issues.

Northwestern representatives are expected to present concessions worth $100 million over 10 years for the city of Evanston during Monday’s meeting.

The university want to get the green light on this project, which would require the re-zoning of the area to a commercial entertainment district.

The concessions on the table include an annual payment to the city of $3 million into a “good neighbor fund,” that would include, $1 million annually to Evanston non-profit organizations and the establishment of a fund worth at least $2 million a year to help in financial aid for Evanston students planning to attend Northwestern University.

However, all those concessions would take effect in 2024, but would only be accessible after 10 years.

A 10-year-cap is also being placed on other concessions which would take effect in 2027, including free use of all those new planned parking spaces for the public between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. and efforts to make pre-sale tickets for events available exclusively to the Evanston community.

The final vote is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 13.