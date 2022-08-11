EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern University has named its new president.

Michael H. Schill has been named the 17th president of Northwestern University, the university’s Board of Trustees announced Thursday. Schill will begin his tenure at the Evanston-based school this fall.

Schill departs the University of Oregon, which he has led since 2015.

“I am thrilled, honored and humbled to join Northwestern, one of the world’s most prominent universities,” Schill said. “Northwestern has a long tradition of educating the brightest minds and pushing the boundaries of research and innovation.”

Schill takes over for the school’s previous president-elect, Rebecca Blank, who last fall was named the first female president of Northwestern University, before stepping down due to a cancer diagnosis.