EVANSTON, Ill. — The first person to receive a double lung transplant at Northwestern Medicine says he is thriving after the life-saving surgery.

Albert Khoury appeared publicly with his doctors on Thursday. The non-smoker was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020.

Despite chemotherapy treatments, Khoury’s cancer grew to stage four last year and he ended up on a ventilator. That’s when his sister saw a news story about lung transplants being pioneered for covid patients at Northwestern.

Doctors performed the rare double lung transplant last September and Khoury says he is now cancer-free.

“I thought it was a dream. Every time I go to sleep and wake up, I go ‘I’m still alive?'” Khoury said. “Every day I see that sunrise, I’m the happiest guy in the world.

“I’m 54. I got to go enjoy life now. This is the biggest chance I have.”

Doctors at Northwestern hope to help others who may be candidates for a double lung transplant.