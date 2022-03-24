EVANSTON, Ill. — The first person to receive a double lung transplant at Northwestern Medicine says he is thriving after the life-saving surgery.
Albert Khoury appeared publicly with his doctors on Thursday. The non-smoker was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020.
Despite chemotherapy treatments, Khoury’s cancer grew to stage four last year and he ended up on a ventilator. That’s when his sister saw a news story about lung transplants being pioneered for covid patients at Northwestern.
Doctors performed the rare double lung transplant last September and Khoury says he is now cancer-free.
“I thought it was a dream. Every time I go to sleep and wake up, I go ‘I’m still alive?'” Khoury said. “Every day I see that sunrise, I’m the happiest guy in the world.
“I’m 54. I got to go enjoy life now. This is the biggest chance I have.”
Doctors at Northwestern hope to help others who may be candidates for a double lung transplant.