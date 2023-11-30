EVANSTON, Ill. — The battle over Northwestern University’s plans to build a new football stadium is now in a new phase.

The nonprofit, The Most Livable City Association, filed a complaint Thursday against the city of Evanston’s commercial rezoning of the new Ryan Field.

The lawsuit accuses Mayor Daniel Biss and some council members of making a backroom deal by agreeing to disregard laws and evidence in exchange for monetary contributions from the university.

The complaint, filed in the Chancery Division of the Circuit Court of Cook County, wants the rezoning invalidated and seeks other relief.

Thirteen Evanston and Wilmette residents are joining the MCLA as plaintiffs.

“Evanston systematically aided Northwestern throughout the zoning process, seeking a predetermined outcome: the approval of Northwestern’s proposed zoning amendment,” the complaint read.

Northwestern University got the green light from the Evanston City Council on Monday, Nov. 20, for the project that would involve the demolition of the current stadium before a privately funded $800 million stadium is built in its place.

Biss was the deciding vote for approval.

Spokespeople for the city of Evanston told WGN News they have not been served and have no comment.