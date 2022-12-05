Of the 98 weapons shown, 54 were firearms, Evanston police said. (Photo: EPD)

EVANSTON, Ill. — Evanston police say a recent amnesty-based gun buyback was a success after close to 100 weapons were turned over to authorities.

The event took place over three hours Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church at 1113 Clark Street. Of the 98 weapons collected, 54 were firearms. The remaining weapons were various pellet, BB, or airsoft guns, police said. Ammunition was also turned in at the event.

Participants that turned in a firearm received $125 per firearm. Turned in pellet, BB, or airsoft guns and ammunition received $30.

The weapons collected will be destroyed per state and federal guidelines.