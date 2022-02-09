National Pizza Day: How this Evanston pizzeria is taking a slice out of hunger

EVANSTON, Ill. — Thursday, Feb. 9, is National Pizza Day and pizzerias across the country are feeding the hungry through the Pizza Across America campaign.

For the third year, one family-owned shop taking part is Panino’s Pizzeria in Evanston, according to the owner and founder Lenny Rago. He and 200 other pizzerias in every state are teaming up with the non-profit Slice Out Hunger.



“We are trying to help people in need. We are feeding hungry shelters. Different organizations are tied into hungry people,” Rago said.

The pizzeria aims to help local homeless shelters like Connections for the Homeless based in Evanston.

“We love our local restaurant partners. They are at the heart and soul of how we do much of the work that we do here in Connection for the Homeless,” Nia Tavoularis with Connections said. “We relied on them, especially during the pandemic, and those partnerships have grown.”

One Panino’s Pizzeria customer told WGN News it feels good to get in on Panino’s giving ways.

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

“I love pizza,” the customer said. “But it’s nice to know some of the proceeds are going to charity.”

Panino’s is providing 10 pizzas to feed as many as 60 people at Connections for the Homeless.