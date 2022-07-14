Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. (Getty)

EVANSTON, Ill. — A man was shot dead Thursday night in an Evanston-area park.

Around 9 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired in the 2100 block of McCormick Blvd.

MORE EVANSTON NEWS| Woman struck, killed by Metra train in Evanston

Arriving officers located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds lying in the park along the canal.

Authorities pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

“The initial investigation indicates the victim had a confrontation with an unknown number of offenders,” Evanston police shared via social media. “Shots were fired, striking the victim. Offenders fled the scene on foot.”

MORE EVANSTON NEWS| Topless beaches?: Evanston could get rid of public nudity ordinance

Police asked locals to avoid the area of McCormick between Bridge and Golf for a homicide investigation.