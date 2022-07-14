EVANSTON, Ill. — A man was shot dead Thursday night in an Evanston-area park.
Around 9 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired in the 2100 block of McCormick Blvd.
Arriving officers located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds lying in the park along the canal.
Authorities pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
“The initial investigation indicates the victim had a confrontation with an unknown number of offenders,” Evanston police shared via social media. “Shots were fired, striking the victim. Offenders fled the scene on foot.”
Police asked locals to avoid the area of McCormick between Bridge and Golf for a homicide investigation.