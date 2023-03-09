EVANSTON, Ill. — A Northwestern University fraternity chapter already sanctioned for misconduct will disband due to repeat infractions, The Daily Northwestern reports.

Alpha Epsilon Pi International’s Tau Delta chapter will close effective immediately.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | ‘Something has to change’: Northwestern students denounce Greek life after drugging allegations

“The chapter repeatedly violated the terms of its probationary status on campus by hosting social events at which alcohol was present,” AEPi media spokesman Jonathan Pierce wrote in a statement to The Daily Northwestern. “Those violations have (led) to this decision.”

The fraternity violated the university’s code of conduct and AEPi’s health and safety policies, beginning in the Fall of 2021, by having alcohol on the premises, according to the student newspaper. A forcible sex offense also allegedly occurred at the AEPi’s on-campus fraternity house in January.

Northwestern University officials have previously stated that on-campus fraternity and sorority housing are “alcohol-free spaces.”

WGN News cameras rolled in September of 2021 as students protested some Northwestern University fraternities following reports that people were drugged without consent at on-campus housing.

“Unfortunately, no, this isn’t the first time something like this has happened,” student Nathan Jeremie told WGN News in response to fraternity drugging allegations. “Unless the school takes meaningful action, it won’t be the last.”

Northwestern University’s Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life approved the organization’s decision.