EVANSTON, Ill. — A plan to rebuild Ryan Field in Evanston will be up for discussion Tuesday night as tax payers will have their opportunity to speak on the issue.

On Tuesday, community members who will attend the meeting will hear from experts on the proposed concerts for the venue like sound, parking, and operations. If and when approved, the rebuild would be complete by the summer of 2026.

The plan is to rebuild Ryan Field in Evanston, which is a 97-year-old stadium.

It’s a project estimated to cost $800 million which the school would fund without direct taxpayer subsidies.

University officials say this would be an economic opportunity for local community vendors and tradesmen with high-wage jobs during and after constrction.

The project would include reducing the stadium’s capacity and change zoning so it can host up to 10 concerts a year.

A concern for homeowners and renters in the immediate vicinity who have spoken up about traffic and congestion.

Tonight’s meeting is open to the public and is scheduled to run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Morton Civic Center.

Questions were submitted ahead of time and Councilwoman Revell said they will all be read during the meeting.