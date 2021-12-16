Evanston Township HS on lockdown, police investigate after 2 guns recovered

EVANSTON, Ill. — Evanston Township High School is on lockdown as police investigate an incident on school grounds.

Police said two guns were recovered from inside the high school. This is not an active shooter situation and no shots were fired, according to police.

Police said all individuals involved have been located and are being detained by police.

Evanston PD has an on going investigation where two guns were recovered in the school. The school on lock down. — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) December 16, 2021

No injuries have been reported.

A large police presence remains in the area to secure the school.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.