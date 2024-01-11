CHICAGO — Ahead of severe weather expected to impact the Chicago area, the city of Evanston has announced extended warming center hours for what forecasters suggest will be a cold and snowy weekend.

Beginning Saturday, Jan. 13, city facilities will be available as warming centers at the following locations:

Levy Senior Center, 300 Dodge Ave.

Saturday, Jan. 13 and Sunday, Jan. 14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday through Friday, Jan. 16-19, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 20 and Sunday, Jan. 21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Robert Crown Community Center, 1801 Main St.

Tuesday through Friday, Jan. 16-19, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center, 1655 Foster St.

Saturday, Jan. 13 and Sunday, Jan. 14, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday through Friday, Jan. 16-19, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Gibbs-Morrison Cultural Center, 1823 Church St.

Monday, Jan. 15 (MLK Day), 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Chicago area starting at 3 a.m. Friday for Cook County, among others. The warning is expected to last through noon Saturday.

Anyone seeking additional information or assistance is asked to call or text Evanston 311 at 847-448-4311 or the Evanston Police Department non-emergency service desk at 847-866-5000