EVANSTON, Ill. — A 14-year-old Evanston Township student is facing juvenile court after posing with a prop gun and threatening harm toward the school.

On Tuesday at around 12:50 p.m., Evanston police received a tip regarding a high school student posing with a gun in a social media post.

The 14-year-old student captioned the post with “can’t wait 4 eths 2 blow up” and police were able to identify him.

The student resource officer was able to determine that the gun was actually a prop gun being used for an English lesson about “Romeo & Juliet.”

Police said the 14-year-old did not provide a statement on his intention behind the post and he was referred to juvenile court for disorderly conduct.