EVANSTON, Ill. — Evanston is looking for volunteers for its snow shoveling program — which aims to help seniors and those with disabilities.

Evanston residents who request assistance will be provided with a list of available volunteers in their area.

Residents will be responsible for contacting volunteers from the provided list and for scheduling the services.

People willing to volunteer can fill out the Snow Shoveling Volunteer Intake Form or call/text 847-448-4311.