EVANSTON, Ill. — Evanston is reminding residents and stores that plastic or paper bags will be taxed at $.10 a bag beginning in August due to an ordinance.

Back on May 22, the Evanston City Council voted to approve a complete ban on plastic bags in all city businesses and impose a $0.10 tax per bag on remaining bag types at large retail stores. If residents receive paper bags at the store, the tax will remain.

The ordinance is due to the City’s Climate Action and Resilience Plan (CARP), part of which aims to eliminate petroleum-based, single-use products by phasing out the use of single-use plastics by 2025.

Starting on Aug. 1, businesses may no longer distribute single-use point-of-sale plastic bags or plastic produce bags. All paper bags must be composed of at least 40 percent post-consumer recycled content.

All non-restaurant chain retail establishments exceeding 10,000 square feet are required to charge consumers $0.10 for each single-use point-of-sale bag provided. Each non-restaurant retailer under 10,000 square feet will be charging $.05 per bag.

The tax portion of this ordinance does not apply to the following:

Bags provided by a pharmacist that contain prescription drugs

Newspaper bags

Bags provided by restaurants for prepared carryout or leftover food or drinks

Bags that are used to carry items purchased pursuant to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the Illinois LINK card, or a similar governmental food assistance program

For more information, visit here.