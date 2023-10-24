EVANSTON, Ill. — Evanston police are warning residents about a scam where someone is posing as an officer and calling people about fake traffic tickets.

The department reports that several people have gotten calls from someone posing as Sergeant Sophier and are told they must pay a fine or be arrested.

In some instances, the scammer calls from a spoof number mimicking the US Marshal’s Service or City of Evanston 311. The scam calls all come from a number with a 312 area code.

A sergeant’s name appears on the caller ID and is on the voicemail message for the phone number.

Anyone who may have fallen victim to this scam should call the Evanston Police Department to make a report at (847) 866-5000.