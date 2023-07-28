EVANSTON — Evanston police are investigating after someone vandalized Pride flags with anti-LGBTQ+ messaging.

Small, defaced pride flags were spotted Thursday on Central Street and near the Dempster Metra stop. The words “pride death” were written on each flag, and one of the flags was burned.

Police listed the three locations:

1700 block of Central Street

2100 block of Central Street

600 block of Dempster Street

Police believe the incidents occurred in the early morning of July 27. There is no evidence yet of any specific threats made to members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The suspect(s) responsible and the motive are pending investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Evanston police at (847) 866-5040.